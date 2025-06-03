‘Maintained Such Extraordinary Fitness at Such a Ripe Age’: Hoops Analyst Ric Bucher Says Players and Coaches Around NBA Give LeBron James PED Pass

Every couple of months or so, some sports analyst suggests that LeBron James is using PEDS but does it in a way that it doesn’t look like that person is actually accusing the 40-year-old, who has played more season than anyone in NBA history, of using performance enhancers to prolong his career or return from injury.

The speculations around James using substances have existed as the living legend has defied odds with his overflowing athleticism, ability to recover from injuries and defying every previous metric for longevity and performance at his age. A DEA investigation into PEDS that involved a supposed “longtime associate of the four-time World Champion and this latest silent accusation by long-time sports voice Ric Bucher, an NBA Analyst for Fox Sports, has once again brought LeBron’s superior physical legacy into a dark area.

Ric Bucher says players and media members secretly believe Lebron is taking something to boost his performance



(Via The Dreamerspro Show on Youtube)

Fox Sports Analyst Ric Bucher Says It’s Assumed Across League LeBron James Uses PEDs

Bucher, recently claimed beyond a reasonable doubt that King James’ possible performance enhancement has become a growing assumption across the league. He says there’s great potential for the career-damaging rumor to be true.

Of course, Bucher claims to have no actual proof of this, but the sentiment is strong enough that he entered those waters.

“I appreciate LeBron for what he’s done,” Bucher said. “I just don’t make the assumption that everyone wants to be him. And there’s also the nagging question about exactly how he’s maintained such extraordinary fitness at such a ripe age.” “Now, whether there’s any basis for the speculation, and I think you all know what I’m talking about. I’m not gonna voice it because I don’t have the means of backing it up. But we all know what the speculation is out there. And I can assure you, there’s plenty of it privately by players and personnel in the league.” Sports analyst Ric Bucher says that there’s an assumption among the NBA community and league personnel that 40-year-old LeBron James uses performance enhancers to prolong his career. (Photo: Denver Post via Getty Images) “Like, I’ve always thought, maybe it could be. And I’ve had players and coaches say things to me like they take it for granted. They take it—they assume it’s true… Look, it could be jealousy, it could just be wild speculation or gossip being presented as fact.” Ric Bucher Isn’t Alone In His LeBron James PED Suspicion

Bucher joins a list of people from across the sports landscape that have hinted or blatantly accused LeBron of PED use. Current NBA star Jaylen Brown subtly alleged that James uses PEDs in the past. Former UFC Middleweight title contender and ESPN MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has alleged that James uses PED, specifically EPO to continue his playing career.

“If the world understood what LeBron did. Other basketball players will hear about what LeBron does and go ‘that doesn’t matter’. If you knew what these performance enhancers did, you’d know it does matter. We have the same drug guy, I know exactly what he’s doing… EPO matters, it’s the reason LeBron takes it. EPO increases your red blood cells which gives you the endurance to play all game long. It’s the king of performance enhancers. EPO is the king. That’s why cyclists do it.” LeBron James Invests Millions In Body Maintenance

While these rumors will continue to flow every season, King James is still among the best in the league, James’s work ethic is legendary and there’s been numerous reports about how he spends over $2M on his body. In 2018, James’ close friend Maverick Carter revealed that back then James was spending about $1.5 million per year on body maintenance, including cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, NormaTec leg boots and a team of personal chefs and trainers, etc. He also has a strict diet.

Recently, his Lakers co-star Luka Doncic marveled at LeBron’s dedication, and produced a very Kobe-esque story about LeBron’s arrival time at the arena.

“Well, first of all, he shows up like 10 hours before the game. So that was really the main, like, I was, what? I came to the arena. He was already done working out. I was like, what?,” Doncic told reporters.

LeBron is known for his viral workouts, and his unparalleled longevity is the stuff of legends, and the same fans who watched Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire defy the laws of logic, science and baseball during the infamous PED era, want to believe that they are seeing something pure, with no added preservatives, scandals or enhancements.

LeBron James Is Still Going Strong As He Enters Year 23

Most would probably not care if they found out LeBron was indeed juicing. Some might even thank the manufacturers of the enhancer for allowing the NBA to make more billions off his legacy and the controversy surrounding his wildly popular and hated on son Bronny.

In year 22, James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds in 70 games played in the regular season, plus 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 5 games in the 2024-25 playoffs. Great numbers by most anyone’s standards, but it did mark the first time since his rookie season that he averaged below 25.0 points per game in the regular season.

Dan Le Batard Speculates About LeBron James’ PED Use: Amin Elhassan Strikes Back

Dan Le Batard was the last notable talking head, prior to Butcher, to insinuate that LeBron James was using performance enhancers. He also walked a very tight rope, however, when laying out his scenario.

“If right now the news came down, that the oldest player in the NBA, who is still doing things that is UNPRECEDENTED for his age, was using HGH. Would anyone be surprised by that?” — Dan Le Batard on LeBron James

On the Dan Le Batard Show, Dan suggested that James’ age-defying talent isn’t purely hard work and drinking from the fountain of youth.

Things get HEATED on the Dan Le Batard Show when he suggests that LeBron James might be on PEDs and why America isn't asking any questions about it?



How does your business partner, former trainer and wife all get listed in the Biogenesis investigation but you're cleared?

Co-host Amin Elhassan argued that such a suggestion is dangerous and it’s not newsworthy.

“We are witnessing something that has no precedent for the human body. And I’m not even questioning it, I’m asking why there are no questions about it?,” Le Batard shot back. “I’m super interested in the reaction and the macro conversation, and I can change it by the decades. It doesn’t matter whether or not it’s Lebron. I remember the way people behaved when we turned McGwire and Sosa into the people, we turned them into. Then, over the last 20 years everyone from Lance Armstrong to Barry Bonds to everyone else has been some form of a lie.” Ric Bucher Says NBA Community Isn’t Surprised By LeBron James PED Rumors

Bucher also suggested that players don’t seek out LeBron to learn the secrets to his longevity and sustained greatness as the narrative implies. He felt that was curious.