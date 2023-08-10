“Really Pleased With How 10 Is Playing” | Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Praises Backup Cooper Rush As Dak Prescott Struggles In Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys believe they have a real shot at making a deep run in the NFC playoffs this season, but in order to do so they’ll need their $40 million per season quarterback Dak Prescott to be better than he was last season.



Early training camp reports say he’s got some work to do.

Per reports, Prescott has had quite a few three-interception days, and his latest seemed to draw the ire of team owner Jerry Jones.



While Jones didn’t take an outright shot at his star signal-caller, his praise of backup Cooper Rush should be all the impetus Prescott needs to pick it up a bit in camp.

Dak Prescott throws another 3 INT's at Cowboys practice 😳



"Jerry Jones has made a point in saying that Cooper Rush is looking REAL good in camp. They're turning up the heat on Dak, because he's playing like crap." — @craigcartonlive pic.twitter.com/mXbmmZAcrH — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) August 9, 2023

Did Jones Send Indirect Message To Dak?

Following Tuesday’s practice ,Jones, who’s never been one to sugarcoat his feelings, was praising Rush heavily, which many believe was done to light a fire under a struggling Prescott.



During his post-practice presser Jones said this about Rush:

“Really pleased with how 10 is playing. Really pleased with how he’s doing…Hes shown in a way that reflects and embellishes how well he played for the team last year.”

Dak Prescott’s Job In Danger?

Jones’ comments came after another turnover-prone day for Prescott with three total interceptions, including two to cornerback Trevon Diggs

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs does the Deion after intercepting Dak Prescott a second time in about 10 minutes. https://t.co/iANjnBFISF pic.twitter.com/nwKFY4cpBP — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2023

Diggs has had a great camp after signing that five-year, $104 million extension with roughly $42 million guaranteed.

Rush Was Great In Relief Of Dak In 2022

In five seasons as the Cowboys backup Rush has gone 15-4 while playing mistak-free football.

That type of play is what the Cowboys are expecting from Prescott, who had a career-high 15 interceptions in 2022.

With a Super Bowl-ready defense led by Micah Parsons and talent on the offensive side of the football, Prescott can’t be the reason the team doesn’t make a run.

If he stumbles it’s highly unlikely they bench him in favor of Rush, but as evinced by Jerry’s comments, they have a ton of confidence in their backup if need be.