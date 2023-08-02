“We’re Going To Be On Our Game, And We Will Be Improved Over Last Year” | Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Talks Big, Warns NFC East Rivals, But Is This Fool’s Gold?

It’s that time of year where Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones typically writes a check that his team hasn’t cashed in nearly three decades.

It seems as if every summer, Jones has some wild prediction about how his Cowboys team will fare in the upcoming season and 2023 is no different.



During an interview on Monday, the always-entertaining Jones made sure to send warning shots to NFC East foes.

“I will say that Philadelphia, and if you will the Giants and Washington team, they need to be on their game, because we are,” Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Jones wasn’t done, as he then added that his expectation is for the Cowboys to be better than last season.



And while he didn’t mention a certain number of wins, we get the picture. This is Jerry’s MO. Put unnecessary pressure on a team that has continuously faltered in big playoff games.

It was all Jerry Jones could do to not say "Super Bowl," but he's still "sitting pretty tall in this chair."



Watch his full interview with @JoeTrahan – and why Jones says owning the Cowboys "has never been about the money": https://t.co/6FORplGEBh — WFAA (@wfaa) July 31, 2023

Jerry Talks NFC East In 2023, Boys Ready?

After having been in the only division in the league to have three teams make the playoffs, Jones sounds as if he expects an even stiffer challenge from division foes this season.

“We’re going to be on our game. And we will be improved over last year. I don’t want to dismiss how accomplished Philadelphia is, the year they had last year and where they’re starting this year. I don’t want to dismiss that. And the Giants definitely have a chance to be better. And Washington could really be energized. So I don’t need to handicap it relative to where we’ll end up. Just us, we are better.”

Is Jerry once again putting his foot in his mouth?

Only time will tell, but we’ve seen this movie before on numerous occasions, and it never ends well in Big D.

Jerry Jones says he doesn’t expect turnovers from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in 2023 pic.twitter.com/Vor9Z1VWLp — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 25, 2023

Prescott Must Be Better For Anything To Happen

In 2022 the Cowboys managed to go 12-5 and even win a road playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what also happened to be the final game in Tom Brady’s illustrious NFL career. But a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers for the second consecutive year left a sour taste in Jones’ and the Cowboys’ mouths.

If any of what Jerry is saying is true they’ll need their $40 million quarterback, Dak Prescott, to not 15 throw interceptions, which tied him for the league lead.

Then they’ll need to just stop talking and actually prove itt on the gridiron. Until then, what Jerry is spewing is nothing more than fool’s gold.