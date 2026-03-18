‘He Has a Right To Crash Out’: Ray J’s Foul-Mouthed Rant Against Cam & Ma$e In Defense Of His Sister Brandy’s Reputation Sparks Debate

Cam’ron and Ma$e’s sports and entertainment show “It Is What It Is” often has guests on that tell unfiltered stories, which also leads to the co-hosts — who have decades in the game between them and even more personal history shared dating back to teenagers on the same high school basketball team for Manhattan Center — revealing stories that don’t reflect well on other celebrities.

Recently, the co-hosts were interviewing former Bad Boy artist and Belizean politician Shyne, and singer Brandy’s name came up because allegedly she was dating Shyne, Ma$e and Kobe Bryant at one time.

Cam’ron confronts Ma$e and Shyne for both dating Brandy at the same time without knowing about each other 😭👀🔥

pic.twitter.com/7QoB0d5eEC — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) March 16, 2026

Ray J Defends Sister Brandy With Threatening Rant Against Cam & Ma$e

This talk didn’t sit well with Brandy’s social-media crazed brother Ray J, who’s known to say and do erratic things.

Ray J went off, threatening and saying the most vile things to both Harlem rappers.

“I’ll bend y’all over and hit it from the back”

“I will not tolerate it and neither will LA, I’m talking blood, crips…”

The need to constantly go viral has to be a serious and hurtful addiction for some folks, cause wtf is going on here? https://t.co/ndt5jyWpkD — Rob Markman 💭 (@RobMarkman) March 18, 2026

Ray J knows how to stir the pot and get social media going. He’s been one of the best at it for over a decade. Reality TV and social media have gained him a following that exceeds his legendary diva sister.

Fans React To Ray J Rant

Fans reacted to his rant, which most thought was childish.

“The need to constantly go viral has to be a serious and hurtful addiction for some folks, cause wtf is going on here?,” captioned one fan on X.

“Ray J has never been punched in his face before and it shows,” said another.

“Ray J has nothing to offer to the world, his community, or his family. The faster her gets to rehab and therapy, the BETTER, he’s literally good for nothing except f-ck sh-t. Bye,” said another suggesting Ray J was under the influence when he made the video.

“Just Ray J talking about being fake tough again. Jake Paul is tougher than him,” said another fan.

“this behavior should be frowned upon… it’s goofy behavior. I even feel by responding to you i’m reinforcing the behavior by contributing to the engagement. Smh…,” one scold chimed in.

Ray J did have his supporters, especially those fans of his sister.

“They were basically calling his sister a ho. He has a right to crash out,” one fan insisted on X. “They didn’t have to do Brandy like that though. She is never in the media and never doing anything. For them to bring that up for sh-ts and giggles is crazy. They play with Ray Jay but bruh know a lot of Bloods and Crips and still got some bread. Never underestimate what a nigga will do to you over his sister. Especially given how close they are,” someone else warned.

Shyne Wasn’t Bothered By Ray J’s Threats

Shyne, who won a seat in the Belize House of Representatives in the 2020 general election, serving as the Leader of the Opposition, didn’t seem to care or feel threatened by Ray J’s over-the-top gangsta rant via social media video. The new age of internet banging has served as a safe avenue for certain celebrities to act tough without having to engage with anyone face to face.

In a recent interview, Shyne doubled down on it and said:

“Let the record reflect, I did NOT hit it first”



-Shyne seems to have no care for Ray J’s threats for mentioning Brandy with Mase https://t.co/r46eZqokUI pic.twitter.com/LxrB3LMe6T — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) March 18, 2026

“Let the record reflect, I did NOT hit it first”

Cam and Ma$e will undoubtedly have a classic response sooner or later.