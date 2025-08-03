“You Gotta Be Your Own Boss” | Cam’ron And Mase Say Dame Dash Was Right And ESPN Culture Vulture Era Is Over 

Rappers Cam’ron and Ma$e are known for their at times wild and outlandish takes. The two former emcees have no problem stirring the pot on their hit “It Is What It Is” podcast, where they delve into sports, entertainment and even sometimes politics. During a recent episode of the show, the two Harlem natives talked about ESPN and the culture vulture era.



Cam & Mase Talk ESPN Culture Vulture Era

Killa Cam in particular spoke of it, saying he remembers when former music mogul Dame Dash did an interview on “The Breakfast Club”, where he told co-host DJ Envy that “you gotta be your own boss.” That comment came after he asked Envy if “somebody can fire him” to which Envy responded yes, Dash then replied, “See, nobody can fire me because I’m my own boss.”

Dame Dash Gives Message To Black America, Culture Vultures, Regrets, & Business Advice https://t.co/BjGsVeglAd pic.twitter.com/ggiGmiUiLq — HYPE+ (@HypePlusTV) July 8, 2023

Dash’s Comments Resonate With Recent Layoffs At ESPN And Fox Sports

In the last few months both ESPN and Fox Sports have rid of some of its most famous sports personalities. Not long ago Shannon Sharpe was voted Complex Magazine’s most entertaining sports personality. This was after he left Fox Sports in June 2023 and joined ESPN two months later. Sharpe even signed a multi-year extension in 2024 for an even bigger role across various ESPN shows.

All was well until April 2025 when Sharpe got entangled in a career-damaging $50M lawsuit, took a leave of absence and subsequently let go this week.

Sharpe’s former co-host on “Undefeated” on FS1, Skip Bayless, and the show’s former moderator Joy Taylor were both let go by the network when the network opted not to renew either of their contracts.

While there have been other sports personalities to get the axe on both networks, these three are the biggest names, and it goes back to what Dash was saying and Cam’ron and Ma$e recently mentioned.

Cam’ron says the 2025 NFL Draft was rigged, and Mase says there were a lot of red flags and questionable behavior, calling it a slight against Shedeur Sanders.



(🎥 @iiwiitalk /It Is What It Is/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/QNwafRSzXb — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 28, 2025

What Is A Culture Vulture?

A culture vulture is generally someone who isn’t actually of the culture or immersed in the culture, that exploits said culture for either monetary benefit or fame/notoriety (IE “clout chasing”).

Now that phrase may not resonate much with Sharpe, who became a Hall of Famer on the gridiron, but it definitely fits the aforementioned Bayless and Taylor, who were more known for their hot takes and off-air stories than their actual sports acumen. Even former first lady Michelle Obama is calling ESPN a daily dose of drama not sports.



“It’s all a sociological study. They think that sports is better reality TV, I’m like, ‘it’s the same thing.’ If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it’s like watching the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ you know?” Obama said on her “IMO” podcast with her brother Craig Robinson. “It’s the same drama, and they’re yelling at each other, and they don’t get along, you know? I mean, Stephen A. Smith, he’s just like every other…”

Layoffs Removing Culture Vultures

Despite all of the changes that have taken place at ESPN, the one consistent mainstay has been Stephen A. Smith. At this stage of his career Smith is widely considered the face of the network, and his new five-year, $100 million extension proves just that.

As for Fox Sports, they’re trying to find their footing in wake of the recent lineup changes to a multitude of their daily programs.