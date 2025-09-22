‘I Would Have Stayed Here Until The Police Shot Me’: ‘Junkie’ Adrien Broner’s Downward Spiral Continues As Troubled Boxing Champion Tries To Skip Out On $2200 Tab

Boxer Adrien Broner was in the news recently for another circus moment in what has become a series of sad situations for a guy who won titles in four eight classes, the first coming in 2011 at the age of 22.

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off Podcast, Calls Former Boxer A “Junkie”

On a recent appearance on Cam’ron and Mase’s “It Is What It Is” podcast, Broner was asked to leave after being paid for his time by Cam, because he kept shooting his shot at co-host Treasure Wilson, whose boyfriend was also in the studio. Broner was visibly under the influence and after the show, Cam continued to throw shots at Broner and clown him for his behavior, callign him an alcoholic and “junkie.”

Cam’ron continues to violate Adrien Broner for wanting to talk after disrespect Treasure Wilson. pic.twitter.com/35lrO7rNpU — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) September 16, 2025

Broner’s series of public embarrassments continued in a recent video that was released, where Broner tried to skip out on a reported $2200 tab at an establishment.

Video Surfaces Of Adrien Broner Trying To Skip Out On $2200 Tab

In the video, Broner is clearly inebriated. He’s standing around in a grey hoodie with low-hanging skinny jeans, accompanied by friends. The police are on the scene and someone affiliated with the establishment is also present, as Broner tries to convince them that he doesn’t have any money, but if someone can spot him, he will bring them the cash “tomorrow.”

Another terrible look for a once-proud champion, whose life continues to spiral.

“He gonna get it back man, can we throw a party or something,” his friend asks.

“Nah, we got to square this up tonight,” said a representative of the establishment.

Adrien Broner Asks Police to Take Him to Jail Or Let Him Pay Tomorrow

Broner, who could barely stand up straight, asked the police if they were going to take him (to jail) or not?” Whenever y’all are ready to arrest me, arrest me. I ain’t did nothing to nobody.”

It was clear the cops didn’t want to take him to jail. Broner was out of it and one thing would have led to another. His pathetic plea to be arrested for not paying actually appeared to make everyone involved feel sorry for him. But the police locked the doors of the establishment and tried to get a resolution to the problem.

Adrien Broner Eventually Pays Some Of The Tab

Eventually, after some coaxing from his friend, Broner took a wad of cash out of his pocket and started counting money. He handed his friend some of the money in his hand, before being coaxed to give a few more dollars, and said, “That’s all I can give.”

After noticing the cameras, Broner grabbed it and the screen went Black, as you hear his friend trying to explain to him why he should settle the tab and keep his reputation intact.

At that moment, Broner said, “I’m not f – up, My life’s F–d up!”

Then his friend reminded him that since they “been out here” no one has charged them to “kick it” or anything. Which suggests that Broner is running around the town getting comped and now he’s come to expect it. “I would have stayed here until the police shot me,” bro Broner responds.”

The video eventually ended with the audio running and when it reappeared Broner was sitting at a table, saying “He called the narcs, and laughing.”

Adrien Broner Is Stuggling To Deal Right Now

Not sure how it all ended up for Broner, but the cops didn’t take him up on his offer to be arrested or the victim of a bullet wound compliments of local police. Broner admitted that his life is in a bad place.

It sounded like a plea for help and his recent behavior is a sign that he needs some help dealing with his life right now. We all could use a helping hand when things get bad. He just has to want to help himself first. This latest incident suggests he’s in a dark place.