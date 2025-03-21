All Bad: Shiesty Adrien Broner, A Rolling 60s Crip Indicted on RICO, Mafia-Style Extortion and $6.5M Lost By NBA Players In Rigged Dice Game

Eugene Henley Jr., aka Big U, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. The alleged leader of the Rolling 60s chapter of the Los Angeles Crips was arrested on a federal RICO charge that alleges he ran a “mafia-like organization” better known as “Big U Enterprise.” Per authorities, Big U posed as an anti-gang activist when all along he was allegedly the leader of a notorious gang.

Big U is currently being charged with a bevy of crimes, including racketeering, fraud, extortion, robbery, human trafficking and even in the murder of an aspiring rapper in 2021. Henley painted a different story in an Instagram video.

“I’m looking at all these charges in the news. I’m heading back to LA,” Henley said. “Ain’t going to be no real evidence. Ain’t going to be no real nothing. … Now, they’re saying all that stuff to assassinate my character.”

Big U was extorting entertainers and making them “check-in” with he and his gang goons on visiting Cali. (Screenshot)

“I ain’t been nothing but help to our community,” he added. “It’s crazy, but I’m going to turn myself in, though, because I ain’t do nothing.

Does Adrien Broner Have Alleged Involvement?

Per court documents, back in 2019 a boxer identified only by the initials A.B. used rigged dice to dupe NBA players out of $6.5 million in totality. They also mention he took $1.5 million from one player and a whopping $5 million from another in the rigged game. In a recorded 2022 interview, a confidential informant was able to get Big U to admit to charging those players $100K apiece to recover the stolen funds. The money also provided protection and enforced check-ins, something the boxer allegedly didn’t do upon arrival.

Because of that, the document also states that “multiple members of the Rolling 60s arrived and were used to press A.B.”

While court documents only use the initials A.B., it sounds like Adrien Broner, the Cincinnati-born master of the sweet science. The four-time division champion went viral some years back bragging about beating former NBA star John Wall in a high stakes game of dice and cards. There’s also a 2019 YouTube video which surfaced and features the always brash “About Billions” friend also gloating about him winning over $1 million gambling in the last 30 days.

Big U Made Everyone Pay And Check In

Fearing retaliation from the Rolling 60s, athletes and entertainers paid the fee to Big U for protection and permission to host events in and around the city, authorities charge. While Big U didn’t start the infamous Rolling 60s gang, whose name was derived in South Central between Slauson and Arlington, he’s a second-generation disciple who allegedly did things his way.