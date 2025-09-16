‘Liquor Got Him Sounding Terrible’: Cam’ron Kicks Boxer Adrien Broner Off Podcast For ‘Violating’ Co-Host Treasure Wilson, Fans Say He’s Losing It’

Adrien Broner’s tragic fall from grace continues. One considered to be the next Floyd Mayweather, the boxer has stumbled upon hard times as he tries to make a way in the world. Recapture a flame.

Broner was a paid guest on Cam’ron and Mase’s “It Is What It Is” show and he never actually got to finish his appearance, because he couldn’t control his admiration for female co-host Treasure Wilson.



Things get super awkward on Itiswhatitis after cam’ron tells Adrien Broner leave the show after he tried to holla at the moderator Treasure Wilson pic.twitter.com/QKd73WP82q — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) September 16, 2025

Cam’ron Kicks Boxer Adrien Broner Off Show After Disrespecting Co-Host Treasure Wilson

Broner, who appeared under the influence of something, acted as if he was so overwhelmed by Wilson’s beauty that he couldn’t contain himself. Cam told him to chill, but Broner, who is known for his lack of discipline, couldn’t control his urges.

“My bad bro…you are amazing,” Broner said to Wilson, which sent Cam over the top.

“We gonna have to ask you to go my n-,” Cam said. “We gonna have to ask you to go. I’m a pay you for your time. For being here. I appreciate you. I love you my n—“.

“I’m not doing it again,” Broner pleaded.

“Nah nah nah I can’t,” Cam responded. “I asked you the first time. I don’t have no problems with you. I’m a pay you for your time. For being here. But you can’t violate bro. I told you that. I told you n*ggas boyfriends is here. My brother…”

I’m not, I’m not,” Broner responded as Cam retrieved a designer murse that was nearby.

“I appreciate your time,” Cam continued, to which Broner— realizing the interview is over before it started — tried to take some accountability and said, “It’s me. It’s me.”

Cam Still Paid Broner For His Brief Time On The Show Before Escorting Him Out



It was too late for Broner. Another early round KO.

“If you want to wait for us outside you could but I’m not gonna sit here and not value your time,” Cam said, as he prepared the payment, counting off the bills to give Broner.

Realizing he was done for the day but would still get paid for his brief appearances Broner said, “That’s what I love you Cam. You a good n** Cam,” before Cam walked over to give him his payment. He told Broner thank you and told the former boxing star that he could wait for him after the show if he wants but he has to “step out” of there.

Social Media Praises Cam and Condemns Broner

Fans were vey complimentary towards Cam for protecting his co-host and keeping their podcast space safe for her.



“I like how Cam/Mase don’t play about Stat,” said one fan, referencing Cam’s defense of co-host Treasure Wilson. “You can’t even have the appearance of disrespect. Never serve her up on a platter. Never let the guests get out of pocket. Joke with her, not at her. She is protected in a way that you have to respect.”

Others blasted the four-division world champion who has held titles in the super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, and welterweight divisions, for another episode of questionable behavior that has kept him from reaching the plateau of greatness that many predicted.



“Bro still drinking. Liquor got him sounding terrible and looking it. We know what that fight talk about get this n– a misfit boxing contract,” said on fan on X. “That n– was higher than these tariffs,” said another fan comparing Broner’s altered state on the show to President Trump’s implemented 10% universal “reciprocal tariff” on all imports. Added another netizen: “Adrien Broner needs serious help. His rich friends should put on, and get him checked into rehab. Dude is losing it.”

Cam’ron and Mase are always looking to put on a good show, grab the engagement and they are pretty much no-holds-barred. Except when it comes to disrespect towards any of the hosts. There’s clearly no amount of engagement worth that.