Ranking The Top Five QBs Who Could Be Taken In The First Round Of The 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL draft is next week, and during a recent segment on ESPN’s “Get Up,” NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum predicted five quarterbacks are going to be taken in the first round.

While Tannenbaum, a former NFL GM, might not be far off with his assessment, which signal-callers is he speaking of?

After Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, there’s no sure thing at the position, but in a QB-thirsty league teams always seem to overdraft at that position.

Young and Stroud Have Separated Themselves From The Pack

Stroud’s been the favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers. His size was what reportedly intrigued the Panthers brass, mainly head coach Frank Reich. But Panthers owner David Tepper is in love with Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and most NFL-ready QB in the draft.

On Monday, Young announced that he’d canceled all remaining visits from here on in, leading everyone to believe he’s going be taken No. 1 overall by Carolina. Young’s only red flag is his size. The signal-caller is just under 6-0′ and 204 pounds. But as Young has said on numerous occasions, his size has never been an issue before.

“I’ve been this size, respectfully, my whole life. I know who I am, I know what I can do. For me, it’s fair. Everyone can speculate, ask me every question. I’m going to continue to control what I can control, continue to keep working my hardest. … I’m confident in myself. I know what I can do.”

Young’s ability to process information and play with a cerebral calmness amid chaos is what sets him apart.

Stroud, on the other hand may be the best pure passer in this draft. He throws the ball effortlessly while making every throw to all parts of the field. His 6-foot-3 and 215-pound frame is more of the prototype, and while he processes information and plays well under duress, Young is the top guy overall, with Stroud a strong No. 2.

The question now is will the Houston Texans take him No. 2 overall?

Richardson, Levis and Hooker Round Out The Top Five

With Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker, you get something from each of them that if combined in one guy would make him the unquestioned No. 1 overall pick.

Richardson at 6 feet 4 and 244 pounds brings elite size, strength and athleticism to the position. He’s a project, but his upside might be too good to pass up. Expect the Colts to take him with the No. 4 overall pick.

Levis probably has the strongest arm of the group, and while he has also has some accuracy issues, the belief is his upside is worth the high pick. Levis didn’t have his best year at Kentucky last season, but he’s showed enough to warrant a first-round pick according to most draft experts. Where he lands is a crapshoot as we inch closer to the draft.

Hooker was probably the third-ranked QB until a late-season ACL injury set him back a bit. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to drop out of the first round. Hooker’s ability to run the up-tempo offense and make all the throws at 6 feet 4 and 220 pounds helps his cause and makes him a very intriguing prospect for a team later in the first round.

