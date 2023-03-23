Panthers Attending Bryce Young And C.J. Stroud’s Pro Days | But Former All-Pro Linebacker Thomas Davis Says They’re Enamored With Anthony Richardson

The Carolina Panthers brass are making the rounds as they prepare to make the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft. On Wednesday they watched and interviewed Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud air it out in Columbus. Then on Thursday they’ll get to watch Alabama Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young do his thing in Tuscaloosa. This will be Young’s first field work in front of NFL teams after he opted to not throw or take part in any drills at last month’s NFL combine.

But according to what former Panthers All-Pro linebacker Thomas Davis told the “NFL Total Access” crew, some of the Panthers decision-makers are fascinated by former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson.

“I think it’s going to be a very, very surprising pick in Carolina,” Davis said coyly. “If this pick happens, who I think they are in love with, I’m not a fan of it. I just know there are a couple guys upstairs that are enamored with the physical ability of Anthony Richardson.”

.@MoveTheSticks has Bryce Young going #1 to Carolina…@ThomasDavisSDTM disagrees "It will be a very very surprising pick" 👀 pic.twitter.com/LqBEMfbdRo — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 21, 2023

If the Panthers make Richardson the No. 1 overall pick, it would definitely be a shock with options like the aforementioned Young and Stroud sitting there. While Richardson’s physical attributes are off the charts, he’s not in the same stratosphere as either one of those signal-callers as it pertains to playing that position from the neck up. Physical attributes aside, Richardson’s 53 percent completion percentage along with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games are a cause for concern. They must also remember he isn’t anywhere near as NFL-ready as Cam Newton was in 2011.

Davis Isn’t On Board With That Possibility, Likes Young

Not that the opinion of Davis will matter in whom the Panthers decide to take with the pick, but the former Panthers legend did say he could see Bryce Young would be the choice for him.

“I think he would be a great fit for this organization,” Davis said of Young. “Look at his résumé. The kid was a Heisman Trophy winner last year for a reason. And then when you put guys around him like Alabama had, play in the SEC, the highest level of competition in college football. I just think he would come in and fit well in Carolina, if they were going to draft [him]. But I don’t think he’s going to be their pick.”

Davis may be right or he could be wrong, no one knows, and the Panthers will do their due diligence before deciding on which signal-caller to select.

Stroud Fits Frank Reich’s Bill

At Stroud’s pro day on Wednesday, Panthers coach Frank Reich was front and center watching the 6-foot-3 and 215-pound gunslinger operate in front of the cameras, and once again Stroud didn’t disappoint. He was just as locked in as he was at last month’s NFL combine, showing off his pinpoint accuracy and ball placement.

CJ Stroud points to the sky and then starts his Pro Day.



All the conversations have stopped inside the Woody everyone just watching the potential number one pick.



Panthers head coach Frank Reich is right behind Stroud watching every throw, even recording some on his phone. pic.twitter.com/jcpvE23R2M — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) March 22, 2023

His ability to make every throw was always known, but how he performed against Georgia in the College Football Playoffs when things broke down put him firmly in the conversation to go No. 1 overall.

Reich likes bigger QBs, and Stroud is bigger than Young, but Richardson is bigger than both.

With all that being said, it still comes down to Stroud and Young.