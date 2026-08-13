‘I’ve Been That Drunk Before Too’: Rams WR Puka Nacua Continues Odd Offseason, Shatters Face On Glass Door Chasing Down Snoop Dogg At Michael Rubin Party

Rams star receiver Puka Nacua has had a bizarre offseason. After rising to elite status in the game Nacua has had a series of mishaps that are making fans question where his career is going right now and how long it will last.

According to reports, Puka, who set rookie records for receptions (105 receptions) and yards 1,486 yards in 2023, was left bleeding from his face after running into a glass door at a party hosted by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Rams star WR Puka Nacau was left bleeding from his face after running into a glass door at a party hosted by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin.



Puka has had an extremely strange offseason.



😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/XVWQRNcPEJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 13, 2026

This isn’t an uncommon occurrence. We have all seen the drunk guy at a hotel or wedding think the glass doors were not there and walk right into it. Details are sketchy, but he definitely loses whatever cool points he has left.

If this was the only strange incident Puka has been involved in this offseason then fan reaction would probably be a bit less critical.

Major Off-Field Incidents This Season

Nacua faced accusations and a subsequent lawsuit after allegedly biting a woman during a New Year’s Eve incident.

He also faced severe social media backlash for making anti-Semitic remarks and gestures during a livestream appearance. Let’s not forget him checking into into a treatment facility in Malibu to work on personal, drug, and alcohol-related issues.

Paternity drama — a specialty for pro athletes — also figures in there somewhere.



Why Did Puka Nacua Run Through Glass Door?



Nacua attended Michael Rubin’s white party in the Hamptons during the summer. The Injury allegedly occurred while Puka was doing his best groupie impersonation and was excitedly trying to chase down Snoop Dogg inside the mansion, Nacua ran straight into a clean, hard-to-see glass panel, cutting his face open and leaving him bleeding. No comment on what Snoop said, but fans had plenty of reaction.



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“I have a feeling he is going to have a terrible post football career unless he makes some major changes. Right now he is in a structured work environment, when that ends…look out,” one fan said.

“Is it more, or is this fkg guy an actual idiot,” one netizen quipped

“I’ve been that drunk before too… you’re not alone puka,” another forgiving fan said.

“This guy’s heading to something not good. He is in situations that lead to stupid outcomes. Matter of time,” another critic commented.

Some fans suggested these strange events might cost Puka financially down the road.

“Gonna cost himself $100+ million due to his off field behavior. He keeps it up the Rams won’t offer him anything other than a low price, club friendly, mostly UN-GUARANTEED contract extension, and will let him walk for nothing if he doesn’t sign,” one user commented.

Sometimes you have to read the writing on the wall — or glass— before you go running into more trouble. Nacua could use an All-Pro season at this point.