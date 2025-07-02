‘Jayden Daniel’s Mom Is On To Something’: LA Rams Fans Learn Of Puka Nacua’s Paternity Issues and Praise Overprotective Mothers

NFL wide receiver Puka Nacua has risen to fame because of his elite route running and uncanny ability to get open and make tough catches. That doesn’t leave him immune from the same off the field challenges concerning women and paternity issues as plenty of other young professional athletes.



NFL Star Puka Nacua’s Girlfriend Wants Paternity Of Baby Established

The star receiver’s girlfriend Hallie Aiono has asked a court to confirm the NFL superstar is the father of her unborn baby, according to TMZ Sports. Nacua wants to dismiss any doubt that Nacua is the father.



According to records, she filed a petition to determine parental relationship against Nacua in Los Angeles County back on June 16. In the docs, Aionio stated she was 19 weeks pregnant — and wanted a court to affirm it’s Nacua’s child. She also asked the court to award joint legal custody, but to give her full physical custody and only visitation rights to Nacua.

That’s not all. She is also requesting money from Nacua for “reasonable expenses” related to the pregnancy and birth, as well as attorneys fees. Nacua isn’t loaded. He’s on the third year of a modest 4-year, $4,084,977 deal. He’s emerged as one of the game’s top receivers after scorchign the league for 1,486 yards and 105 receptions as a rookie and folliwing that up with 79 ctaches for almost 100 yards in just 11 games last season.



He’s going to get a huge pay day in the near future and is supposed to be the main weapon for QB Matt Stafford going forward.

How Did Puka Nacua’s Relationship With Girlfriend Go Sour?

According to reports it’s not clear why Nacua’s girlfriend filed the documents. Reportedly, they were cozied up in May professing their love for each other and celebrating Aionio‘s pregnancy.



In a video she posted to her Instagram page, the couple was seen executing a gender reveal for their unborn baby, before locking lips.

Nacua, 24, and Aiono first went public with their romance back in 2022, so there’s history between the two. They aren’t married and have kept their relationship private over the years. Aioni has been a staple at Rams games and the couple have been spotted numerous times at other sporting events around Los Angeles.

What could have happened that would make Nacua’s girlfriend have to prove paternity, and then aggressively file for custody and financial aid from Nacua?

LA Rams Fans Chastise Puka and Blast Girlfriend Hallie Aiono As Another Gold Digger

Social media had plenty of opinions. Most were disappointed in Puka for falling for the same game that so many athletes succumb too.

“These situations seem to end too similarly regardless of the athlete or the sport. Another cuck…..Women need to stop dating betas,” said one netizen.

“Money for pregnancy 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 baby not even here yet and she already insufferable,” said another

“Puka what iz u doin,” said one fan.

Does Jayden Daniels’ Mom Have The Answers To Prevent Gold Diggers?

One fan praised Washington QB Jayden Daniels’ mom Regina Jackson, for her overbearing and protective ways with her son and women. She often accompanies him on dates to avoid the very situation that Puka is now in.

“Make better choices Puka. I swear Jayden Daniel’s mom is onto something,” said one fan.



Appearing on Ryan Clark’s “The Pivot” podcast back in May, Daniels’ mom caught flack for her involvement in his relationships with women.



Regina Jackson speaks on protecting her son, NFL player Jayden Daniels, from women who prey on millionaire athletes — and responds to the backlash she receives on social media, saying: "I'm a mom that protects my son."



“Also raising a daughter, why have you been so diligent in protecting Jayden from the wrong woman,” Clark asked.

“I can only laugh about it,” said Jackson. “The whole girls’ comment was made two years ago when he was in LSU and there was a question asked; What is your biggest fear? That should be every parent’s biggest fear. If you’re a star athlete, or a female in the WNBA that should be your biggest fear. The men or the women, because you’re a public figure and your dollar amount is associated with your name, so you never know who is for you and who is really against you.”



Some fans suggested Puka Nacua could have used the same guidance.

Stay tuned for an update on the paternity test as Nacua gears up for the NFL season.