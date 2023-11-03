Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is a man of great faith. He often posts material related to his deep-rooted faith, and when he’s at the podium he’s quick to let you know that he believes in a much higher power.

During this college football season, Sanders has made Boulder, Colorado, amidst the scenic Rocky Mountains, the epicenter of college football.

He’s also made road games an attraction as well, with eight total sellouts in eight games between home and away, Sanders has taken FBS football by storm. There’s no denying that people tune in at high volumes to watch the Buffs play. Some want to see them win, and other see Deion as a villain in the changing collegiate landscape.

Coach Prime’s Pastor Speaks

There have been no shortage of stars on the Buffaloes sidelines at home and away, and that was no different last weekend as the team traveled to play the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

There, a who’s who of folks attending Buffs games were present, including his spiritual coach, Pastor E. Dewey Smith, as well as Pastor Keon Henderson, who’s married to Shaunie O’Neal, the ex-wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. They attended last Saturday’s loss to UCLA.

Both Smith and Henderson spoke with “Thee Pregame Show,” on what Coach Prime is doing with this opportunity at Colorado and previously at Jackson State, which goes beyond football.





Pastor Keon Says Deion Needs To Be Covered

Henderson who’s the founder and Senior Pastor of Lighthouse Church in Houston, spoke to what he believes is of utmost importance. And that’s protecting the messenger, Coach Prime.

“Yeah, I mean, listen, other nationalities have their heroes,” Henderson said. “And typically in Black communities, we assassinate our own. I think it’s our job to protect him because he has to live. And I mean that both physically and spirituality. Like, we got to pray for him and cover him, because very rarely do you have somebody at that echelon who stands behind these microphones and says to God be the glory.”

Sanders is bold and has never had a problem speaking his mind and letting anyone know that he walks in deep faith and believes in a higher power. And for that, Henderson says Deion must protected.

Deion’s Spiritual Coach Chimes In

Smith, who’s the senior pastor of House of Hope in Atlanta, The House of Hope Macon and the House of Hope WestPointe in suburban Atlanta, has been Sanders’ friend for over 20 years, and his spiritual coach the past three years. He’s been in the midst of Sanders’ spiritual and coaching journey, and says his success and faith are able to be shared and enjoyed by his players, while also making a positive influence in those players lives and the community as a whole.

Smith told CBS in a September interview that Sanders refused to coach a game at Colorado until they walked the field together.

“At his first game at Folsom Field in Colorado, he said to me, ‘I don’t want to play a game until you walk this field with me. And I want you to put your feet on the field; let’s walk it together,’” Smith said. “He said, ‘I want to claim this territory. Where we put our feet God is gonna give it to us.’”

That’s where the term “higher walk” in which Coach Prime often refers to was adopted.