Are You Part Of The “Groupies For Deion?” | Jason Whitlock Certainly Thinks So

Jason Whitlock believes Deion Sanders is a whole fraud. After the Colorado Buffaloes’ recent loss to Stanford University on Friday, Whitlock took offense to how Sanders handled his star recruit Travis Hunter.

“Because we have our racial idolatry lenses on, we don’t care about Travis Hunter,” Whitlock said on a recent episode of his “Fearless” podcast. “We don’t care about what’s best for Travis Hunter. All we care about is Deion ‘Prime Time” because we’re groupies for Deion,” said Whitlock.

Blame It On Travis

Hunter is arguably college football’s best player as a two-way star that has followed Sanders from Jackson State University in Mississippi to Colorado.



On Friday, Hunter racked up a career-high 13 catches for 140 yards and two TDs, but Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor had the last laugh with his team delivering a stunning loss to Colorado.

In the wideout/cornerback’s return after missing three games from a lacerated liver, the sophomore stumbled on defense.



Still, he was the catalyst for offense in the Buffs’ astonishing 46-43 double-overtime loss to Stanford.



Hunter was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty in the fourth quarter and turned a would-be field goal attempt into an eventual TD.

Whitlock has claimed that Sanders is corrupting football along with the coverage of artist Taylor Swift and her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Deion is your God, and you’re mad at me because he’s not my God,” Whitlock continued. “And you’re mad at me because I’m telling you that you’re worshipping a false god.”

After the surprising loss to Stanford, Sanders was emotional. His team blew a 29-0 lead at halftime, and many felt the team’s hubris led to their second-half downfall.

The Sanders Effect

“This is a little tough for me, and I’m trying my best, and I thank you all for your patience,” Sanders said in the post-game press conference. “And I thank you all for your heart because this is really tough for me.”

Sanders went further when saying that he was not looking for sympathy for his team and they would rebound from the epic loss.

“It’s life. This ain’t the only thing going on in life … We can’t sit down and have a pity party,” Sanders said to the reporters on Colorado Buffs TV. “Don’t feel bad for us. We have to take this on the chin because we deserve it.”

As for Whitlock, Sanders is bad for football, and he is finding more ways to explain why.