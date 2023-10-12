Deion Sanders Happy To Leave Pac-12, If For Nothing Else, No More Late Kickoffs | Coach Prime Calls Late Starts “Dumb” 

As the 4-2 Colorado Buffaloes prepare to face the Stanford Cardinal on Friday night in Boulder, head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders isn’t too happy. The first-year CU Buffs coach let it be known that he isn’t too fond of the 8 p.m. kickoff on a Friday night. In fact, the very opinionated and outspoken Sanders took it even further, calling it the “dumbest thing ever” and the “stupidest thing ever invented in life.”

Pretty strong words from Coach Prime on his team having to play a Friday night game. This comes on the heels of back-to-back early starts in losses to Oregon and USC. Those came after the Buffs’ other late start in Week 3 against intrastate rival Colorado State in the “Rocky Mountain Showdown.” Sanders doesn’t like those, and on Wednesday during his “Colorado Football Coaches Show” he didn’t pull any punches in his statement concerning the game’s time.



Sanders Is Afraid Viewers Won’t Stay Up

With the game slated to begin at 10 p.m. on the East Coast, Sanders believes no one will be up to watch his guys play.

“Who wants to stay up til 8 o’clock for a dern game?” he asked.

“They even care about ratings or anybody watching it?” he asked.

Sanders’ gripe is definitely something to think about, but he must also remember when the Buffaloes faced Colorado State 9.3 million viewers watched, and that game didn’t end until after 2 a.m. on the East Coast. It is the most-watched late-night college football game ever on ESPN. Something tells me viewership for this one will be big as well.



Sanders Happy To Be Leaving Pac-12

With the Buffs set to head back to the Big 12 in 2024, Sanders let it be known he’s happy about that, if for nothing else, for no late starts.

“Thank God we’re not gonna be in this conference,” he said.

The move back to the Big 12 means Colorado will play the bulk of their games in the Eastern and Central time zones. The move also sets likely them up to compete for a CFP spot much sooner with the traditional Big 12 powers Oklahoma and Texas headed to the SEC next year as well.

While, Sanders may not like the late start as of now, his tune will likely change a bit once he sees all the folks who tune in to watch his team play at Folsom Field amidst the scenic Rocky Mountains in what has become the epicenter of college football in 2023.

Expect a who’s who of stars to be in attendance as they’ve been for all CU Buffs home games.

A win and the Buffs will be just one game from bowl eligibility.