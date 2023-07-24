Paul Pierce Still Believes “I’m Better Than (Dwyane) Wade,” But There’s Not Much To Stand On

There are so many more things we can be doing with our time than trying to debate why Paul Pierce is remotely close to Dwyane Wade in terms of their Hall of Fame careers.

But once again, Pierce is choosing to double down on his earlier statement that he was a superior player to “Flash.”

At the very least, he claims that he would’ve had the same championship success if he played with the same players that Wade did.

When The Truth first uttered these comments on live national TV, it sparked a one-sided debate where many people took Wade’s side, but it also sparked some discussion and some consideration about the magnitude of Pierce’s career.

On top of that, it led to many people looking deeper into Pierce’s career to find plenty of bright spots that we tend to overlook during his tenure in the NBA.

Pierce Doubles Down On Cam’Ron and Ma$e Sports Show

On the “It Is What It Is show” with Cam’Ron and Ma$e, Pierce reiterated and doubled down on his assertion that he’s a better player than Dwyane Wade. He also stated that he would have had similar or more success if he had paired with some of Wade’s former teammates.

“Put Shaq on my team, put LeBron and Bosh with me. I’m not going to win one? You don’t think? Me, LeBron, and Bosh, we’re not gonna win one? Or we’re not gonna win a couple?” Pierce said. “Who’s the better three-point shooter? “Is he a better scorer? OK, he averaged more points than my career. I can shoot the three, midrange, I can post up, I can get to the line. Who’s a better scorer?”

"My skills went unappreciated because I didn't get to play with a lot of great players." – @paulpierce34

D. Wade vs The Truth



D. Wade vs The Truth

In other words, “My skills went unappreciated because I didn’t get to play with a lot of great players,” Pierce reasoned.

The first time he said this caused an uproar and a debate. But this time, it didn’t do anything but upset a few people, including Wade’s longest-tenured teammate and recently retired Miami Heat fan favorite Udonis Haslem.

The former vet, who spent 20 years in the NBA- all in Miami- immediately came to Wade’s defense, responding to a clip of Pierce.

“These podcast have muf**kas getting diarrhea out the mouth !!!!” Haslem wrote in his comment on Instagram.

The Numbers Don’t Add Up For The Truth

Suffice to say, Haslem isn’t a fan of Pierce trying to compare himself to Wade, but facts and statistical data wouldn’t argue in Peirce’s favor either.

Wade has more championships than Pierce (three to one), more All-Star Game appearances (13 to 10) despite playing in fewer seasons, more All-NBA selections (eight to four), and more All-Defensive teams, being Wade’s three to Pierce’s none.

This is another reason why you don’t need to give egotistical NBA former legends who are desperate to stay relevant, a microphone. You don’t ever know what version of The Truth you’re going to get.