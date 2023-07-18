“Joker Is Not Even A Top Five Passer” | Paul Pierce’s Disrespect Of Nikola Jokic is Further Proof That Not All Former Players Know What They’re Talking About

Just because you are an NBA champion, Finals MVP, and Naismith Hall of Fame member doesn’t mean all your basketball positions are correct or even rational. Paul Pierce was a recent guest on the “Showtime Basketball” podcast with Rachel Nichols where the subject of great passers came up. Nichols is a fan of the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic‘s passing, while Pierce seems less enamored.

“Joker is not even a top five passer to me,” said Pierce. “Just because he’s a big man. He’s the best big man. But when we just talk about like pure passer, we gotta talk about guys like Magic (Johnson), “White Chocolate” Jason Williams, (Rajon) Rondo, Pete Maravich, Larry Bird. When we talk about flash and style with it … Joker’s great, but when we talk about just pure special passers, Jason Kidd, I mean come on.”

Where does Joker rank in terms of all-time passers?@Rachel__Nichols and @paulpierce34 discuss on our live show from NBA Summer League.



Catch the full episode on our YouTube.@bluewirepods @WynnLasVegas pic.twitter.com/DHjtrwiaQa — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) July 17, 2023

What Is A Pure Passer?

With all due respect, Paul, you’re just wrong.

First of all, what is a pure passer? What does that even mean? It’s like when #NBATwitter discusses “pure hoopers.”

Who defines pure? The word pure seems to be rooted in a particular aesthetic that is pleasing to the person using the term.

Pierce tells on himself when he says “when we talk about flash and style with it” and he mentions players like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Jason Williams, and Pete Maravich. All known to pass with a level of flair.

Has Paul Pierce Ever Watched Nikola Jokic Play Basketball?

It’s clear Pierce has never watched Jokic play. You tune into any Nuggets game and you’re bound to see a pass that one of those aforementioned players have done.

Jokic finished second in the postseason in assists per game and played 14 more games than the assists leader Trae Young. The Nuggets big man also finished third in the regular season in assists per game.

Pierce also tells on himself by who he’s omitted from his list. The former Boston Celtics great fails to mention LeBron James, one of the greatest passers in the history of the game.

By no conceivable metric is Rondo, Maravich or Williams a better passer than Jokic. It’s questionable as to whether Bird or Magic are better. That’s how elite a passer Jokic is.

Jokic has elite accuracy, vision, anticipation, manipulation and touch. A 40-foot blended dribble bounce pass, the tip pass, a no-look to a streaking teammate, shot fake into a pass, a behind the back pass to a cutter, and a no-look jump pass to the opposite corner. These are all a part of his repertoire and there’s more.

Plus the fact that he’s 7 feet tall. Yes, Paul, his size matters. Jokic can make routine passes 99 percent of the league would never attempt.

Pierce and other players and fans who like to discredit Jokic need to get over the fact that he doesn’t look like what you think an NBA superstar should look like. His play and accolades are all the proof you need.