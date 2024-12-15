‘Suck It Up’: Patrick Mahomes Voices Displeasure About Team’s Brutal Upcoming Schedule, But Fans Tired Of Kansas City Chiefs Winning Have No Sympathy

With four games left in the NFL season, teams all around the league are jockeying for a coveted spot in the playoffs.



One team that won’t have to worry about that is the reigning two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs sit at 12-1, the best record in the AFC and tied for best in the league with the Detroit Lions. The franchise won their ninth consecutive AFC West division with last Sunday’s night’s 19-17 “division doink” win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City Has Rough Three Games In 11 Days Stretch To Lock Homefield

As K.C. heads to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday, that will begin a three-game stretch in 11 days. It also includes a home game against the AFC South-leading Houston Texans and a road clash on Christmas Night with the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.

With a two-game lead over the aforementioned Steelers and Buffalo Bills, who are both 10-3, this stretch will determine home field throughout the AFC playoffs.



Knowing the importance of these games and how demanding a stretch it will be, quarterback Patrick Mahomes let it be known that he isn’t a fan of the league’s schedule makers.



Patrick Mahomes Isn’t Crazy About His Schedule Over Next 11 Days

Via ProFootballTalk.#NFL #KansasCity #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/qKH2yIDahv — Interstate 70 Sports Media (@I70SportsMedia) December 12, 2024

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the three-time Super Bowl MVP talked about the daunting task that lies ahead.

“It’s not a good feeling,” Mahomes admitted on Wednesday. You never want to play this amount of games in this short of time. It’s not great for your body. But at the end of the day it’s your job, your profession, you have to come to work and do it.” “All you can do is focus on the game. The practice you have that day,” Mahomes said. “I try to prepare my body all year long for this stretch. That’s tailoring my workouts, tailoring how you practice and prepare, and the coaches do a great job of taking care of us on the practice field. We practice as hard as anybody, but they know how to dial it back when needed.”

Maybe he can take solace in not being the only team to have to do this, as the Ravens, Texans and Steelers are also doing the same thing.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes admits three-game stretch over 11 days "not a good feeling"https://t.co/W3rHlPspHI pic.twitter.com/MG5QRsLl6C — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 12, 2024

Fans Say “Suck It Up”

It’s no secret that most NFL fans are sick of the Chiefs winning, and each week you hear them claiming the refs allow them to get away with things just short of murder. So fans take any opportunity to pile on and throw jabs at Mahomes and his teammates, and this is definitely one of those times. Speaking on X, multiple users chimed in.

“You’re a highly paid professional. Suck it up buttercup,” one fan said.

“Does he get paid to play,” asked another fan. He needs to shut his face!”

“You make millions. Suck it up,” spewed another.

It’s safe to say fans could not care less about anything that may hinder the Chiefs. They’ve become the New York Yankees and Duke Blue Devils of the NFL, often accused of being “lucky” rather than good at the right times. Quarterbacks have been elevated above Mahomes this season, but similar to Tom Brady in his prime, Mahomes is focused on winning every game he plays.