“It’s Just Something Different About Cam Ward”: New York Giants Guard Wants To Draft Quarterback With Jalen Hurts ‘Grit’

Every Super Bowl has a theme. New York Giants offensive lineman Chris Hubbard joined Osei The Dark Secret for The Shadow League “Locker Room” podcast this week to proclaim Super Bowl 59 as Jalen Hurts’ redemption song. Hurts got a second shot at greatness and captured the moment. His caliber is no longer in question.

Jalen Hurts’ Redemption Song

“He has stamped his way in as far as all of the talk and all of the people saying he can’t throw the ball,” said Hubbard, who played in eight games for the New York Giants last season, facing the Eagles twice as NFC East opponents. Hubbard says he’s very familiar with the Eagles and how important Hurts is to their success. “He has shown that he can do both (run and throw). He’s done it in college, and you’ve seen it through the years he’s been in the league. Just having the opportunity to get back on a big stage he has definitely stamped his way into that talk as far as Hall of Fame type status when it comes to Jalen Hurts. I just love his demeanor man. Very smooth. He’s one of those smooth criminal type guys that just goes out there and he’s gonna show up.”

Hubbard says, when he looked over on the Kansas City sidelines, he didn’t see the determination or quiet confidence coming from Mahomes that he saw from Hurts and the way he led his team to victory.

“When I look at GOAT moments, that should have been a GOAT moment for Patrick Mahomes, getting his guys up.”

NY Giants Guard Chris Hubbard Says Former QB Daniel Jones Was A Great Person

More confidence and performance are what former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones lacked. One season after receiving a $160 million contract with half guaranteed, the Giants kicked Jones, now a Minnesota Viking, to the curb. Hubbard says Jones was liked in the locker room, but business is business.

RELATED: Daniel Jones’ Horrific MNF Performance Against The Seattle Seahawks Left The “Manningcast” Speechless, Which Is Very Hard To Do

“Daniel Jones is a great dude,” Hubbard said, trying to shed a positive light on a dismal three-win season. “Being there with him and getting to know who he is as a player and friend. Great personality. I wish things could have been different with that situation. Looking back at it, during the season it definitely hurt because it’s like, man, now we have to change things up and move forward in a different way. It was a business decision and when an organization wants to go a different route, it’s one of those things where they wanted to close that chapter and that’s where things took a turn.”

Chris Hubbard Says He Prefers Cam Ward To Shedeur Sanders On NFL Draft Night

Hubbard has a particular quarterback in mind that he thinks fits the bill for the New York Giants, despite both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward being considered No 1. overall material.

Hubbard told “Locker Room” podcast that it’s “visible to see” the Giants are going to draft a quarterback.

“I don’t know if it’s Cam or Shedeur,” he said.

Hubbard’s choice?

“Probably Cam Ward,” the five-year veteran, who has also played for the Steelers, Browns and Titans, said. “Cam Ward and Shedeur really shine bright, and it’s going to be exciting to see. I personally like Cam Ward. I saw a lot of him in Miami and what he did there. He was phenomenal. He had a cannon. Shedeur as well, but Cam Ward stood out differently. I saw more grit and determination coming from him. It’s just something different about Cam Ward.” Shedeur Sanders: "I'm not tryna compete with you"



Cam Ward: "You should be" 🤣



(Them throws by both look CRISP) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JYOCDJqDgd — Vada Fly (@Vada_Fly) January 31, 2025

Ward is projected in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. He threw for 4, 313 yards, 39 TDs and 7 picks His 88.7 QBR was No. 2 in the nation. Shedeur is projected to go third overall to the New York Giants, unless the Raiders manage to trade up from No. 6 to snatch Coach Prime’s son.



NY Giants guard Chris Hubbard says both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are elite quarterbacks, but he personally feels Cam has the grit to lead the franchise back to glory. (Screenshot: Instagram @shedeursanders @camward)

Jalen Hurts Becomes Hall of Fame Worthy, Patrick Mahomes Excluded From GOAT Conversation

What a difference a year makes in pro sports. The 24-hour media cycle turns superstars into sorry suckers and underrated, doubted franchise players into living legends.

At least that’s what Super Bowl 59 did for Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Prior to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 40-22 blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs, who were going for the first three-peat in NFL history, the major discussions surrounded Mahomes’ potential status as the greatest quarterback in history if he could secure the deal. His fourth Super Bowl win in seven seasons as an NFL signal-caller.

RELATED: “He’s Had To Swallow His Pride”: Jalen Hurts’ Super Bowl Win Proves He Is Worth Record $255M Contract Many Said He Didn’t Deserve

Prior conversion surrounding the Super Bowl MVP was filled with doubt and criticism, with most narratives considering him a cut below the elite quarterbacks and a heavy underdog against Mahomes.

Hurts not only shocked the world, but his team won so convincingly that overnight Patrick Mahomes’ legacy was considered irreversibly stained by the defeat to the point where people say he is no longer in the GOAT conversation.

.@JoyTaylorTalks breaks down why this loss hurts Patrick Mahomes' legacy. pic.twitter.com/aUBbpxTPNg — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) February 10, 2025

Hurts, on the other hand has elevated to levels in the eyes of some fans and analysts, that were inconceivable during the team’s epic collapse last season