Little League Treasurer Steals $7K Forging Checks and Paying Off Credit Card Debt, Causing $25K Lighting Shortage For Upstate NY

Weeks after the Little League Softball World Series ended in scandal, with accusations of a team using illegal players, the former treasurer of Oswego Little League in upstate New York is accused of stealing money from the organization. She allegedly forged checks and paid off her own credit cards with unauthorized funds.

In a twist of fate that we hear way too often, someone who was in charge of the money, did the wrong thing. Catherine Gunther, 48, was charged with third-degree grand larceny. Allegedly Gunther has been stealing funds from the Little League which is located 40 miles north of Syracuse and has a total population of about 17,000, dating back to 2022.

In any event, Oswego Little League has been active since 1956, creating a great baseball culture and participation destination for hundreds of young players each season. The league has between 10-15 teams on three different levels each season. This year featured five teams in the majors division, four teams in Triple-A and seven teams in Double-A.

Why Did Little League Treasurer Steal $7K From Kids?

The initial charges levied against Catherine Gunter by Oswego police are severe. A thorough investigation was done that seems to have caught the Little League baseball treasurer red-handed with a paper trail as supporting evidence. She is accused of stealing more than $7,000 and according to a felony complaint filed in Oswego City Court, Gunther executed eight unauthorized withdrawals from the league’s Pathfinder Bank checking account between May 26, 2022 and Dec. 14, 2023.

That money was then used to pay two separate credit cards.

DISCOVER CREDIT CARD $810 on June 5, 2023 $810 on June 23, 2023 $3,000 on July 11, 2023 $1,000 on Dec. 14, 2023

GENESIS CREDIT CARD $755.70 on May 26, 2022 $182.98 on May 31, 2022 $399.37 on July 20, 2022 $100 on May 22, 2023



According to Lt. Lorie Burger, authorities are not sure what Gunther spent the money on.

How Did Gunther Get Caught Stealing Funds From Oswego Little League?

Reports say, Oswego Little League President Timothy Kirwan discovered the unusual account activity in early 2024 when a check did not clear. It was for about $25,000 for Musco Lighting.

“[Gunther] advised that it was a mistake and it would be cleared up,” Kirwan said, according to Oswego County News Now. “After many months of hearing the same thing, the Oswego Little League Board required legal actions.”

Kirwan said Vice President Troy Kocher and Lou Anne Rucynski-Coleman, the group’s new treasurer, reported the incident to Oswego police.

Forensic Audit Conducted Of Oswego Little League Financial Records

Rucynski-Coleman also hired Affordable Business Solutions to conduct a forensic audit of the group’s financial records. Kirwan said the audit found that payments were made to Gunther’s personal credit cards totaling $7,058.14. It also allegedly found that Gunther forged Kirwan’s signatures on nine different checks. As the walls closed in on Gunther’s theft, she was eventually arrested on July 23, 2025. Her first scheduled appearance in front of a judge is Sept. 17.

LL Softball World Series Coach Accused Of Cheating Rules & Replacing Eligible Players With Players From His Travel Team?

During the Little League Softball World Series, the Southwest Region team from Tulsa, Okla., was accused of using ineligible players and assembling a new team, weeks before the Region Tournament in Waco, Texas. The allegations also accuse the District Administrator and Little League International of covering up the rule violations

