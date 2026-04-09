‘Just Leave Us Out Of The Game’: WNBA Player Lexie Brown Blasts Her NBA 2K26 Player Likeness As Failed Inclusion

WNBA player Lexie Brown is glad that NBA 2K has been including WNBA players for the past few years as the sport has risen in popularity. But recently, Brown, a veteran who plays for the Seattle Storm, called out NBA 2K for how they make players look in the game.

“The whole thing about inclusion that I’ve never understood is if you’re going to include us, then include us. By ‘us’ I mean a group of people who’s not always included in something and now all of a sudden, you want to include them in something,” Brown said in a video posted to X.

WNBA player Lexie Brown calls out NBA 2K for how they make them look in the game 🎮🏀 pic.twitter.com/iBUaaiX4ej — Wild Media (@WildMediaOnly) April 9, 2026

“We are featured in NBA 2K the last like two or three 2K’s and everything has been fine. We got face-scanned. They make us look OK. But for whatever reason this year they said “f*ck the WNBA” because look at my player…,” Brown continued as she laughed at her player design. “Just leave us out of the game if you don’t even want to try. Y’all could at least …. look at me are you (kidding me?).” WNBA Mode Was Introduced For First Time With NBA 2K21 WNBA mode was introduced in 2020 with the launch of NBA 2K21 on next‑gen platforms. This was the first time the WNBA had its own dedicated single‑player career mode in the NBA 2K series, allowing players to create and manage a WNBA player, choose from all 12 WNBA teams, and compete in online 3v3 matches

Maybe companies are cutting back on the quality of designers or how much they will pay for the top designers or maybe they only want to get certain players’ features right and everyone else should just be happy to be in the game.

Fans Respond To Lexi Brown’s Criticism Of Her Player In Latest NBA 2K Release

Fans responded with some harsh criticism of Brown’s rant against 2K.

“Just didn’t include the weave and lashes that’s all,” one netizen quipped. “She got like 10 filters on and talking about unrealistic representations?” said another netizen. “I don’t see the problem you look like that lol,” another bluntly commented.

Aside from trying to get at Brown’s appearance, most of the male responders say they don’t even play WNBA mode so they don’t understand her pain.

‘Her: ‘Just leave us out the game’ 2K: ‘Say less,’” one fan commented. “Maybe get better at ball so they care to design you right. Even Kobe had a weird face in older 2ks. They did her dirty tho i wont lie,” said another fan. “Dude, shuttttthhhheeeeffffffuuuuucccckkkk uuuupppp! Nobody plays wnba on 2k. Enjoy your free $ from 2k. What’s next on the docket ?” a third fan rudely said. “I didn’t know 2k had this mode, And i play 2k my player every day,” one user added. I dnt see the problem you look like that lol — KingGodsu on Marathon (@KingGodsu) April 9, 2026

Some fans chimed in with further insight that should make Brown feel better about her character in NBA 2K.

“The worst is (Indiana Fever) Lexie Hull. I mean they didn’t even get her ethnicity right,” added one fan.

Overall, savvy users of the game say that the men’s game encounters the same problem, and she’s just acting entitled.

“The entitlement gang like what do you expect from sh-tty as 2k and EA sports. Men in the NFL and NBA been dealing with bullsh-t like this for years,” said one X user.

“The men look like sh*t too,” said another fan. Shady Graphics Isn’t Just A WNBA Thing

Brown is insinuating that because it’s WNBA players, they aren’t putting any effort into the graphics, but we had similar complaints from college football players when EA Sports’ highly anticipated ‘College Football 26’ video game released.

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San Diego State WR Chris Alday took to Tik Tok to torch EA Sports for their depiction of his player character.

San Diego State WR Chris Alday is one of the many college players unhappy with their character in EA Sports’ College Football 26 video game. (Screenshot/Chris Alday TikTok)

In a post which showed a video of the player looking about 40 years old with a short gray afro and a graying beard, in a post that went viral with over 115K likes, Alday said, “EA Sports, I need to ask y’all, who in God’s green earth is this, Cause this damn sure ain’t me.”

Some people are never happy.