‘Who In God’s Green Earth Is This?’: College Football Players With Dreadlocks Irate Over Culturally ‘Lazy” Efforts By EA Sports Developers For College Football 26 

EA Sports’ highly-anticipated ‘College Football 26’ video game released this week and now fans can finally play with their favorite teams and players can actually play the game as themselves. However, the excitement was short-lived as several college players took to social media to complain about the likeness of themselves that the programmers created. Some of these guys just aren’t enamored with how they are portrayed.



San Diego State WR Chris Alday is one of the many college players unhappy with their character in EA Soirts ‘College Football 26’ video game. (Screenshot/Chris Alday TikTok)

San Diego State WR Chris Alday took to Tik Tok to torch EA Sports for their depiction of his player character.

In a post which showed a video of the player looking about 40 years old with a short gray afro and a graying beard, in a post that went viral with over 115K likes, Alday said, “EA Sports, I need to ask y’all, who in God’s green earth is this, Cause this damn sure aint me,”

EA Sports has Alday listed as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound wide receiver.

“Bro, ‘all didn’t even get a single feature right,” Alday continues. The audacity to give me the James Harden lower half with the (old man) Ned Flanders upper half. Ned Flanders is a fictional character from the legendary “Simpsons” cartoon. “What is that? And bro don’t even get me started about the skin complexion man. I aint gon’ lie man, after seeing this I’m contemplating suing y’all for defamation of character,” Alday added. “Cause y’all not gonna do me like this. To the developers at EA sports check y’all mailboxes real soon.”

According to another post on Tik Tok, several other players were livid as well with their characters on the new game.

@EASPORTSCollege got some ‘splainin to do to these men with dreads and ethnic hair styles. pic.twitter.com/ucZUjhYvxx — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) July 11, 2025

Five-star cornerback D’jon Lee, from the University of Alabama, who has curly dread locks that extend beyond his shoulders, was reportedly “shocked to see that the likeness of his image had hair much like Justin Bieber in the ‘Boyfriend’ music video.”

New EA Sports video game has Alabama cornerback D’jon Lee out here looking like Justin Beiber, according to one TikTok post (Screenshot TikTok)

Derrick Bledsoe from San Houston State found out that his character was rocking badly, looking like former NBA player Xavier McDaniels.

“EA bruh, yall got some explaining to do fam. I have a full head of hair,” said Bledsoe who also has lengthy, healthy dreads, that prominently poke from out under a hat he was wearing, when he expressed his beef with EA Sports, the makers of the game. The programmers and developers who finally got the opportunity to make likenesses of actual college players again, dropped the ball.

(Screenshot Tik Tok)

Colorado freshman wide receiver Quentin Gibson – you guessed it, another brother with a head full of dreads – “found out that his character had the Ellen DeGeneres” haircut, as described by the video presenter. It looked more like a 1950s perm, or one of those cuts you would see on a rich, waspy white kid back in the 80s. Girl or boy, take your pick. They both had to keep either blowing their hair out of their eyes or gently swipe it every now and again.



EA Sports has Colorado freshman WR Quentin Gibson looking like boxer Sugar Ray Robinson in the 1940s and 50s. (Screenshot/Tik Tok)

The video presenter presented the disappointing moment with a comedic twist, but we all know those players are pissed off. Now instead of bragging, they probably don’t want anybody to see the game because they won’t believe it’s really that player anyway, from the looks of things.

“Some people might think that is a miniscule problem, but how would you feel if someone took your hair away. Crept in the middle of the night with a pair of silent clippers and shaved your head bald?”

Fans of the game understood the players’ pain.



“Very lazy effort by EA,” said one fan about the hairy situation.



“I don’t get why ea doesn’t just make a different default hair type for darker skinned players,” said another perplexed fan.



“Yeah mah this is a problem because all examples have some sort of protective hairstyles… Thats EA being liken “Ohhh that hair is hard to animate! sooo WHITE BOY HAIR IT IS!,” said another fan, implying the developers are just culturally lazy.

Did EA Sports Developers Have Problems Designing Dreadlocks Or Just Said Forget Other Hair Textures?

Is it a cultural thing? Maybe the programmers were so white and out of touch, that they didn’t even know where to start to create the “Black” hairstyles that many players wear, especially in 2025. Were these guys being lazy, racially-dismissive, or they just felt like it was too much work to code some hair onto the player’s head? Inquiring minds want to know. The players want answers.