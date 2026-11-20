Does this heist belong in the category of “World’s Dumbest Criminals?”

While it undoubtedly took some shrewd strategic planning to pull off a theft of this magnitude, 14 Los Angeles men are now facing federal charges after they allegedly stole over $22.5 million worth of Nike sneakers, Milwaukee tools, and other products from trains that were transporting the goods to U.S. retailers.

Videos of some of the heists, which took place from February 2024 to August 2026, were recorded by some of the defendants involved. The videos, which show the faces of some of the perpetrators, were posted online Thursday by Bill Essayli, the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, who announced a 17-count indictment against the 14 men.

Fourteen Los Angeles men were charged in a federal indictment on Thursday, as they are accused of stealing over $22 million of products, including Nike sneakers, from trains moving through Southern California. (Photos: @USAttyEssayli/X)

“The scale of the theft is staggering. We have charged a crew of 14 in a scheme to steal more than $22.5 million in cargo from at least three dozen freight trains in Southern California,” Essayli said in a statement. “We will prosecute the people who raid these trains and those who knowingly turn stolen cargo into cash.”

21-year-old Nathan Daniel Angel is accused of being the leader of a crew that targeted trains carrying the Nike merchandise and other products. Authorities say the burglars disabled trains by cutting the air hoses on them, causing emergency stops, and then entered the cargo area to load merchandise onto trucks and vans that transported the stolen goods to stash houses and residences of some of the defendants.

RELATED: ‘We Don’t F—k With Nike’: Anthony Edwards Disses Nike In Rap Freestyle Video of Young Jeezy Song

Angel’s two uncles, Jose Luis Angel (23) and Rodolfo Angel (23), were also charged in the indictment, while the alleged ringleader’s father, Daniel Angel (38), is also charged.

All 14 defendants were charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of theft of interstate railroad cargo and possession or receipt of stolen interstate railroad cargo. The indictment also included two counts of violence against railroad carriers.

Two defendants, Carlos Luis Fernando Martinez (23) and Fredy Marquina (25), allegedly sold thousands of pairs of the stolen Nike sneakers to a streetwear reseller with headquarters in Los Angeles. The reseller was only identified in the indictment as “Company 1,” but the company paid the two men roughly $1,081,493 for products between May 2025 to October 2025, according to federal authorities.

Jorge Angel Aguilar Espinoza (36) is accused of selling some of the stolen merchandise by advertising it on social media after it was delivered to his home by another co-conspirator, Daniel Garcia (36).

Should they be found guilty, the alleged thieves could face a maximum of five years in prison for the conspiracy count, up to 10 years for the theft count, and a maximum of life in prison for each violence against railroad cars charge.

“This historic indictment, following a 14-month investigation assisted by our Bureau of Investigation, demonstrates the importance of dismantling entire criminal enterprises — from those stealing the cargo to those profiting from its resale,” Los Angeles County’s Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement. “We are determined to protect this vital supply chain and ensure that goods reach their intended destinations, not the black market.”