Back in September, a Montana mother named Cassie Congdon pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge after she was accused of spitting on and attacking referee Shawn Wetzel during a youth girls basketball game.

However, until recently, video of the December 2025 altercation between Wetzel and Congdon was not available online. That changed after surveillance video from Memorial Gym in Anaconda, Montana, was obtained by Montana sports reporter Bill Foley this month.

The video, which can be seen below, shows Congdon charging down from the bleachers to confront the referee, who had come over to the bleachers to talk with parents who had been complaining about the officiating.

Longtime Montana basketball referee and volunteer coach Shawn Wetzel was forced to step down from his role at a local high school after the mother of a player attacked him and then filed a complaint. The parent later pleaded guilty to a charge related to the incident. (Photos: Bill Foley/YouTube)

Things escalated after Congdon grabbed 6-foot-8 Wetzel’s referee shirt, and then she chose to leap over the bleacher railing to continue the confrontation.

Others then got involved in the altercation on the court before the parties were eventually separated. The “Santa Slammer Tournament” continued after Congdon was ejected from the gym.

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In the aftermath of the incident, Congdon resigned from her position as girls head soccer coach at Flathead High School, according to NBC Montana. She was eventually charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and pleaded guilty in Deer Lodge County Justice Court on Sept. 10.

Despite not being found liable criminally for the altercation, Wetzel was removed from his position as a volunteer boys basketball coach at Butte High School. This came after Congdon had filed a complaint with the school district, which declined to provide a specific reason why Wetzel was not allowed to return after volunteering for the previous six seasons.

“Why was Wetzel fired?” X user @BostonSister replied to a viral video of the altercation posted online. “He was attacked.”

Wetzel said earlier this month that he was no longer interested in being a volunteer coach, although he still officiates youth games currently.

The referee is more well known in Montana than your average youth sports official, and is known as the “unofficial Mayor of Montana,” according to an article Foley published about the altercation this past January.

Wetzel’s grandfather, Walter “Blackie” Wetzel, was “a distinguished Blackfeet Tribal leader, activist and designer” from the state, and played a role in designing the former logo, which was retired in July 2020, of the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

Despite video of the altercation appearing to now further validate Wetzel’s innocence, Congdon still argued that the footage lacks context in a statement given to NBC Montana.

“I regret my actions but they arose from context which isn’t captured on the video,” Congdon said, “and my, and every fan/parent’s desire, is to ensure that the participants are protected by the officials.”