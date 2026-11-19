In the 2026 NFL season, wide receiver drops are trending higher than in 2025, with several star receivers now leading the league in total drops and drop rates.

According to the latest NFL advanced stats, Matthew Golden (Green Bay) is the top drop leader with 10 drops in 10 games (100% drop rate). Other notable WRs with high drop totals include, Stefon Diggs (Washington) – 5 drops in 59 targets (8.5% drop rate), DK Metcalf (Pittsburgh) – 5 drops in 71 targets (7.0% drop rate), Jameson Williams (Detroit) – 5 drops in 53 targets (9.4% drop rate) and Adonai Mitchell (New York Jets) – 5 drops in 42 targets (11.9% drop rate. George Pickens, Jaylen Waddle and Zay Flowers are also in the Top 10.



Former NFL star Antonio Brown says he has the answers for why dropped passes are increasing and some of the game’s best receivers have butter fingers. (Getty Images)

Antonio Brown Gives His Fix For Increasing Number Of Dropped Passes

Seeing a sure-handed receiver like Stefon Diggs on the list is eye-opening, but former NFL star Antonio Brown — one of the most fundamentally sound receivers in NFL history – offered his recipe for fixing all of these drops during an appearance on “the Matchup” podcast with former NFL players Chris Harris Jr. and Emmanuel Sanders.

“What’s up with the drops AB?” Chris Harris asked. “Whats up with the hands, are they not getting enough Juggs work in?”

AB says there’s too many inhibitors to guys making plays from new equipment to lacking the basic fundamentals of how to attack a pass.

“There’s too much guys looking like Emmanuel Sanders wearing a bubble shield,” AB said, taking a jab at the podcast co-host and former NFL wide receiver. “And you know throughout the course of the game it’s going to sweat. You ain’t going to be able to see the ball. And it’s going to be one catch that you really need and probably can’t even see it.”

Then he turned his wrath to the talented and maligned Pittsburgh Steelers WR DK Metcalf, whose raw talent has earned him great praise throughout his career, despite being known for dropping his share of catchable passes. Sometimes at critical junctures of the game.

“I seen DK Metcalf trying to box a guy out…yo bro you got to go back to the ball and take your nose to the ball. I feel like guys got to be more confident in taking they nose to the ball. Like when a dog is hungry and you put a chicken under his face. Then your eyes got to catch it. Its eyes, nose, hands. Most of these guys its hands no eyes. You got to be focused to be a good pass catcher.”

AB’s 12-year career was unceremoniously cut short when he took off his uniform and shirt and walked off the field in a game against the New York Jets as a member of the Tampa Bay Bucs back in January of 2022.

“Whenever AB talk WR talk young receivers better listen,” one user commented under the podcast clip.

“‘Eyes’” is definitely first! I love seeing receivers training with tennis balls. I also believe DK isn’t ‘seeing’ the ball well evidenced by him randomly jumping twice during the last game when there was absolutely no reason to!!!” another fan agreed.

Brown, a Super Bowl champion, finished his 12-year NFL career with 928 receptions, 12,291 receiving yards, and 83 receiving touchdowns in 146 regular-season games. He also pumped in 2,934 return yards and five return touchdowns, making one of the Top multi-purpose receivers of all-time.

Brown’s football acumen, work ethic and intelligence has never been questioned. The character he became after his football career ended and the bridges he burned with past players who once supported him

Antonio Brown seems to be separating himself from the clout-chasing streaming world that got him caught up in an attempted murder charge, when he temporarily fled to Dubai. He’s now re-entering the podcast realm and discussing real football again as his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction push needs some work in the PR department.