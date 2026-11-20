The Los Angeles Rams are in a tight race in a loaded NFC West division and if bad news could be good then the franchise came out on top despite star WR Puka Nacua was suspended by the NFL for three games after violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension was announced on Nov. 19, 2026, and is being served while he is on injured reserve, meaning he won’t miss any additional games beyond his existing IR stint.

LA Rams star WR Puka Nacua was suspended by the NFL for three games after violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension was announced on Thursday and is being served while he is on injured reserve, meaning he won’t miss any additional games beyond his existing IR stint. (Photo: Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Puka Nacua Gets Favorable Three-Game Suspension While Injured: NFL Fans React

Nacua, one of the NFL’s most productive weapons with 1,715 receiving yards last season, won’t actually have to miss any games he wasn’t already slated to miss. Because Nacua is on injured reserve, he already had to sit out the Rams’ next three games.

While Rams fans are ecstatic about the suspension overlapping with Puka’s time on the bench, other fans across the league blasted the NFL for the timing of the suspension.

“Suspending someone while they’re on IR is not a punishment,” one user said in the comments.

“Proof that the @NFL does not care about the quality of people in its league as long as they bring in money/produce.. waiting to suspend him until he’s on IR is hilarious,” agreed another.

“What a joke. Serving while on IR. @NFL is rigged,” one netizen said.

“So it’s not a suspension at all then. Nice job NFL,” expressed another user who questions the timing of Nacua’s suspension.

“The league benched a guy who was already on the bench. Peak efficiency,” a fan sarcastically quipped.

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Matthew Stafford is an NFL favorite and Nacua missing any significant time once he returns from the IR would have been a huge blow to the 38-year-old’s quest for a second Super Bowl ring to put a bow on a Hall of Fame worthy career. Maybe the favorable suspension has more to do with the star quarterback’s juice with the league than Nacua, as one fan mentioned.

“That’s the Matt Stafford Effect,” a user wrote on Threads. “NFL rather have him than Purdy or Darnold again.”