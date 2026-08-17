‘We Don’t F—k With Nike’: Anthony Edwards Disses Nike In Rap Freestyle Video of Young Jeezy Song

It will be awkward if you ever catch NBA star Anthony Edwards outside in some Nike apparel.

While it would be unlikely anyway, since Edwards has an endorsement contract with Adidas, the Timberwolves guard sent a reminder of where his loyalty lies in a recent rap freestyle video on stage.

“We don’t f—k with Nike,” Edwards rapped during a freestyle of popular Young Jeezy and the late Bankroll Fresh song “All There.”

Adidas pitch man Anthony Edwards called out rival Nike in a rap freestyle. (Photo: Instagram/@antjr._)

Edwards, an Atlanta native, has not been shy about showing off his rap skills in the past.

RELATED: ‘Popping Bottles At The Club If The Judgment Was In Her Favor’: Trolls Come For Ayesha Howard As Judge Slashes Child Support Received From Newlywed Anthony Edwards

Last October, Edwards and his older brother, who goes by the name “bdifferent,” co-produced a 12-track album titled “Legend In My Hood.” The project had star-studded features, including accomplished names like Wale, Big Sean, Quavo and Pusha T.

“When the opportunity came to executive produce something with my brother, we knew we had to make it happen,” Edwards told GQ. “We wanted it to feel like us. We hit up people we like to listen to, and who got a story to tell. We wanted it to sound real.”

Video of Edwards’ latest rap freestyle, which took a shot at Nike, can be viewed below. Be warned that the video contains NSFW language.

Edwards’ freestyle comes as Adidas plans to drop the third installment of the Timberwolves star’s signature sneaker next month. The “AE 3” is expected to be released in a “blue bliss” colorway and retail for $130.

Nike still outpaced Adidas in 2025 annual revenue by generating $46.3 billion compared to Adidas’ $29 billion, per Forbes. The outlet reported in April, though, that Adidas is closing the gap due to international Nike sales declining.

A brand reputation survey among consumers conducted by RepTrak also ranked Adidas No. 2, while Nike ranked No. 50. Adidas rose from its 2024 spot on the list at No. 16, as Nike dropped from No. 21.

Edwards has been an Adidas athlete since he entered the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick in 2020. He signed a multi-year contract extension with the brand in July 2024 that pays him eight figures annually, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

It is a nice financial incentive for Edwards to diss Nike any chance he gets.