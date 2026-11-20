Troy Aikman took another public jab at his longtime broadcast partner, Joe Buck, on Thursday.

Appearing on Dallas radio station 96.7 The Ticket, the legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer joked about host George Dunham flying solo, quipping, “Joe’s always wanted a one-man booth.” He also called Buck “ubiquitous” after Dunham mentioned seeing the broadcaster at the CMA Awards.

Legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman took another public jab at his longtime broadcast partner, Joe Buck, on Thursday. With Buck’s contract extended in $108M deal, Aikman is a lame duck and doesn’t like it. (Getty Images)

Troy Aikman vs. Joe Buck

Aikman’s latest remarks come amid a reported contract dispute and growing tension between the longtime broadcasting partners, threatening to end their 25-year partnership after ESPN’s Super Bowl broadcast in February 2027.

“I know Joe’s always wanted a one-man booth, I’m wondering if you’ve always wanted a one-man radio show,” Aikman said on his radio interview.

“Everywhere. Ubiquitous,” Aikman exclaimed after hearing Buck was actually a presenter at the Country Music Awards.

Aikman’s radio comments are just the latest in a series of subtle jabs that he’s thrown at his MNF booth colleague.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro called the timing of the feud “disappointing” ahead of the network’s first Super Bowl broadcast, Super Bowl 61, scheduled for February. He nevertheless praised both broadcasters for delivering high-quality telecasts.

According to reports, Pitaro had to intervene after tensions between Aikman and Buck boiled over into an argument before the October 12 “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. The reported confrontation followed a meeting between Aikman and Pitaro.

Contract Status and Partnership

Aikman and Buck have worked together in the broadcast booth since 2002, moving from Fox to ESPN in 2022. However, their current situation highlights a stark difference in job security.

Buck signed a new six-year, $108 million contract extension with ESPN to remain on “Monday Night Football.” Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl champion, is in the final year of his five-year ESPN deal, which expires after the 2026 season and Super Bowl 61. No renewal discussions have reportedly taken place.

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones has publicly floated the possibility of bringing Aikman back to Dallas in a role once his ESPN contract expires. Meanwhile, names such as Drew Brees and Pat McAfee have surfaced in media speculation about potential changes to ESPN’s broadcast booth. Several outlets have also reported behind-the-scenes friction over production decisions and the dynamics of the longtime partnership.

RELATED: Report: Troy Aikman Is Moving Like A Whole Diva At ESPN

Fans Chime In

“Let them run the fade,” a fan said.

“Joe has nothing to do with him getting a new contract,” another fan said.

“This is why we need celebrity death match back,” a fan joked.

“He’s so salty, watching the intro to Monday Night Football was so awkward. Buck a class act and professional, meanwhile Troy had an all time pity me face going,” someone else commented.

“I bet this has been going on for awhile. Perhaps Buck and Aikman had issues but were able to get past them until now…,” another fan mentioned.

“I hope Troy punches him in the face right after the Super Bowl,” a fan joked.

“I hope Troy rips his wig off and sends him back to MLB perm,” another fan quipped.

“Joe Buck is good but losing Troy is like losing Summerall with Madden,” a user spewed.