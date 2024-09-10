“God Will Punish You. Mark My Words”: The Latest Rap War Is Nicki Minaj and Cash Money vs. Jay-Z For Lil Wayne’s Super Bowl Legacy With K.Dot Caught In the Middle

When Jay-Z said “We’re done kneeling,” effectively ending Colin Kaepernick’s campaign for social justice, and then cut “an entertainment and social justice” deal with the NFL which brought him the power to determine which artists will be featured on the robust Super Bowl halftime stage, most people celebrated his come-up.

Some thought the move was nasty work, but most praised him for another shrewd business maneuver. Probably many of the same people who are now blasting the hip-hop and business mogul for choosing Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Nicki Minaj, Others Blast Jay-Z For Choosing Kendrick Lamar Over Lil Wayne Super Bowl Show

Nicki Minaj is among the rap elite voicing their discontent after Kendrick Lamar was unveiled as the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show headliner instead of Lil Wayne, who ascended to superstar status out of the drug and crime ridden Hollygrove neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana.

It was announced earlier this week that the “DAMN” artist will perform at the event in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2024.

Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation works with the NFL to select the halftime show performer, said in a statement:

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. “His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Artists Blame Jay-Z For Snubbing Lil Wayne Over Past Beef With His Associates

Some artists have seemingly called out Jay-Z for choosing Lamar over New Orleans native Lil Wayne, allegedly due to the mogul’s personal feelings about Wayne and his associates.

“Denying a young Black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego,” Minaj wrote on X/Twitter on Monday (9 September).

The rap songstress accused Jay-Z of letting petty jealousies and grudges over the years influence his decision to eliminate a superstar such as Lil’ Wayne from the historic festivities. This isn’t the first time that the Super Bowl has been in New Orleans, but this is the first chance Jay-Z had to represent the town’s hip-hop culture with its homegrown GOAT.

“Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake and Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50 Cent come out.”

The “Barbie World” rapper added in a separate post: “And btw, you don’t know the half of what Lil Wayne has done for me and others. Wayne had Drake and I on his tour w/no papers signed. He was on all of my mixtapes w/no papers signed.

“This man has literally changed the FACE of hip hop. The hair too. IYKYK. He inspired so many to tat their faces & get locks. Inspired your faves to wanna be a great MC. he never was in this for the money. It’s always been for the love of music.”

She was also coming for anybody that came for Wayne or her comments.

“God will punish you. Mark my words,” she responded to an X user who suggested that the “halftime show needed to be someone who would represent the art to its highest degree,” and that’s not the 2024 version of Lil’ Wayne.

God will punish you. Mark my words.

The man that has not only pushed his pen the hardest, but gave the game more than 1 hip hop ICON as well on his watch? Represent the RAP game?!?!! The best RAPPER don’t represent the RAP GAME well enough 4u? Black ppl. Wow. If this don’t hurt… https://t.co/ONxZnL4KoO — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2024

It’s widely known in the hip-hop arena that Jay-Z has a long-running feud with Birdman, who signed Lil Wayne to his record label in 1998.

Birdman addressed the controversy at one point, posting “these n***** p****” and tagging Lil Wayne, Minaj and Drake. “I’m make these n***** respek us [sic]. Jay-Z doesn’t respond to anything, but he sees everything and he is truly the silent assassin when it comes to how he moves.”

Jay-Z Helped Lil Wayne Pay $7M In Taxes

Many of Jay-Z’s fans believe the vitriol towards the Brooklyn rap legend, who is married to Beyoncé, is unwarranted. Especially considering that when Lil Wayne had tax issues of over $7M, it was Jay-Z, not , who helped him out of his financial bind. Birdman was too busy caught up in legal battles and trying to keep all of the money he allegedly stole from Wayne over the years.

Between 2011 and 2012, Lil Wayne owed a significant amount of unpaid taxes.

According to Hip Hop DX, the IRS had two separate liens against the “Go DJ” rapper. One of the liens was from 2011 for failure to pay an over $7 million tax debt. The other was from 2012 for $6.8 million, totaling $14,194,944.

According to a 2018 report from USA Today, Lil Wayne expressed his gratitude to Jay-Z for stepping in and helping him out of his tax debt. Reports say the “You Can’t Knock The Hustle” rapper covered more than $7M.

“There’s people like Jay-Z. He helped me when I was really, really, really down. Really, really, really down,” Wayne said to a crowd during a performance in Chicago. “Jay don’t want me to tell nobody. That man helped me with my taxes. He’s a real friend, y’all.”

Lil Wayne has always given Jay-Z the proper respect, even citing Jigga Man as his all-time favorite rap artist, and admitted he was tempted to sign with him after fulfilling his first contract with Cash Money Records.

Speaking of the record label that helped jumpstart Wayne’s iconic career, if Weezy was picked to perform at the Super Bowl, then of course that would have opened the door for him to bring out the original Cash Money like Juvenile and BG and also Nicki Minaj and Drake.

Juvenile, an artist whose turn of the millennium hits like “Back That Azz Up” launched the Cash Money run in rap music, was also very critical of Jay-Z’s selection.

Juvenile Goes At NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell For Lil Wayne Super Bowl Snub

Juvenile Speaks On Lil Wayne Not Performing At The Super Bowl In New Orleans

#Juvenile #LilWayne

pic.twitter.com/PWhLPNG3LC — Real1Of1TV (@Real1of1TV) September 10, 2024

“I’m mad about the situation just like y’all, but my hatred is towards the NFL. I’m mad at the people that hired the MF that booked the halftime how. Yall have done 11 Super Bowls in New Orleans and are yet to put a damn New Orleans artist in the Super Bowl. This time it really hit hard when you don’t have Lil Wayne doing the Half time show. Somebody who has a whole bunch of hits…,” Juvenile said on a social media post. He continued: “Roger Goodell. You need to get it right. You coming into our city sucking up all the culture, putting all this bread in other people’s pockets and leaving us dry. It’s gotta’ stop.” Kendrick Lamar Fans Defend Jay-Z’s Super Bowl Halftime Choice

Of course, Kendrick fans struck back, citing that he’s probably the hottest artist in music right now coming off the heels of his battle with Drake and the success of his hit diss track “They Not Like Us.” It’s hard to argue with the choice, but you can understand why the city of New Orleans and the artists who put that city on the map (along with Miami) would be tight at being totally shut out of a monumental situation and an opportunity for their brand and legacy to forever be cemented on a stage that drew 115 million viewers last year.

There were those fans who didn’t understand the outrage. From their perspective, having the Super Bowl is in your hometown doesn’t mean the committee is going to feature the artist you want to see in the Super Bowl.

Said one X user: “When the Superbowl was in Houston we didn’t have Beyonce performing in the HTX. By his logic we didn’t get Kelly, Scarface, Bun B, Travis Scott we got Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake and a nipple slip.”

When the Superbowl was in Houston we didn't have Beyonce performing in the HTX. By his logic we didn't get Kelly, Scarface, Bun B, Travis Scott we got Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake and a niple slip. — ThePowerPlayersMagazine.com #HTX 🤘🏽 (@CtrlAltDel_user) September 10, 2024

Don’t Forget How Greasy He Did Colin Kaepernick

Some people pointed to the way Jay-Z officially sank Kaepernick’s movement after suggesting that artists boycott performing at the Super Bowl and then hopped in bed with the NFL and snatched the bag for himself. The prevailing thought was that the artists who feel snubbed by Jay-Z should know that he can be shady in his dealings.

The real issue I have with Black People is their lack of Unity. To be honest @Kaepernick7 lost his job standing up for Black People and those same Black People did not stand in solidarity to ensure he still played in the @NFL . Capitalistic greed allowed Black men such as Lil… — TP (@tap3000) September 10, 2024

One X User responded: “The real issue I have with Black People is their lack of Unity. To be honest @Kaepernick7 lost his job standing up for Black People and those same Black People did not stand in solidarity to ensure he still played in the @NFL .Capitalistic greed allowed Black men such as Lil Wayne, Jay Z, Big Boi, and others to push and promote still supporting the NFL even though Colin did nothing wrong. Taking a knee during the national anthem should NOT be the thing that gets someone fired especially since this entire country was founded upon freedom of speech, expression, religion, press, etc. What happened to liberty and justice for ALL? In 2024 zero Black People own an actual NFL team outright. However, the players in the NFL are the majority. Something doesn’t seem right. In addition, Black People as Entertainment has always been a highlight of the halftime shows since Michael Jackson who had one of the best halftime shows ever. Something needs to change ASAP.”

Some blamed Lil Wayne himself for not being invited.

11 super bowls in NO and Wayne not invited to a single one…HE is the problem not the NFL. — Saber2th (@Saber2thDILF) September 10, 2024

Lil Wayne’s Fan Base Feel That Jay-Z Minimalized A Rap Legend Of Equal Standing

Relationships matter in this business, and in life you have the winning team and the losing team. If you live long enough, you’ll suffer both fates eventually. If Jay-Z didn’t want Lil Wayne to perform because he definitely couldn’t stand any of his past adversaries performing, then it’s his choice. Sean Carter holds the power in the matter.

Chile, I don't know how Lil Wayne in the game that long and doesn't realize the snake that Jay z is. He is coming after 2 of your artists while you're trying to kiss his ass to perform at the Super Bowl. The same place where Jay z snaked Kaepernick. https://t.co/npM3j7GVOD — Morana saysWelcomeFall 🍁🍂 (@HelpmeJahRule) September 8, 2024

That doesn’t mean Lil Wayne supporters won’t attack Jay-Z’s choice, try to degrade his character and express their disappointment with how they think Jay-Z minimized an artist that as far as music and influence on the culture goes, is every bit as important.

Lil Wayne’s manager had some strong words:

“Confused. Disappointed. Angry. But most of all inspired. We will never again be in position or have the (GOAT) in a position where we are at the mercy of someone else’s decision. We will make the decision.”