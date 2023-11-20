Paging Jay-Z! | The NFL Is Going Hard To Get Former NFL Reporter Jim Trotter’s Discrimination Case Tossed

The NFL has responded to a lawsuit filed by former NFL Media reporter Jim Trotter that alleges racial discrimination and retaliation. The league, represented by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, intends to file a motion to dismiss Trotter’s case.

It begs the question where is Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter?

The rapper and media impresario, and his company, Roc Nation, got involved with the NFL and commissioner Rodger Goodell in 2019. Roc Nation eventually inked a five-year, $25 million deal with the league to revamp the Super Bowl halftime show and amplify the NFL’s social justice agenda.

Where’s The Social Justice?

However, the current course of action against Jim Trotter lacks social justice. The only word out of the Roc Nation camp regarding the NFL is that Usher will perform at the next Super Bowl halftime show. What is not being mentioned by Carter or his proxies is their stance on the Trotter case.

As outlined in a four-page letter, the NFL’s response emphasizes that Trotter’s contract was not renewed in March 2023 as part of a cost-cutting measure and a strategic shift toward interactive media. This broader move affected several reporters, and the league maintains that this reasoning was well-documented and communicated to Trotter.

Trotter’s lawsuit alleges that the non-renewal of his contract was motivated by discrimination and retaliation. However, Lynch argues that Trotter’s complaint is fundamentally deficient, claiming he did not plausibly allege engaging in any protected activity that would support a retaliation claim.

The NFL’s response further challenges Trotter’s questioning of the commissioner about a lack of diversity in NFL Media, stating that Trotter had raised similar questions previously and remained employed for over a year afterward.

Furthermore, the NFL’s letter attacks Trotter’s discrimination claim on jurisdictional grounds, contending that he cannot state claims under New York state or city law due to being a California resident working in California.

Clapback

Attorney Doug Wigdor, representing Trotter, has expressed confidence that the motion to dismiss will be unsuccessful and views it as a delay tactic. He notes that such maneuvers are typical in cases of this nature, with defendants often attempting to avoid trial.

This legal battle highlights the ongoing issues of diversity and employment practices within major sports organizations, particularly the NFL, which has faced scrutiny over its diversity and inclusion efforts in recent years.

It is a perfect opportunity for Jay-Z’s presence within professional football to balance the scales within the NFL newsroom and not dismiss Trotter’s claims.

Instead, the silence is deafening.