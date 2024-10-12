“You Have To Know When To Leave” | Singer Stephanie Mills Talks Hollywood Parties Amidst Diddy Fiasco, Jay-Z Catches Strays From Fans Saying He Was Only Hired By NFL For Entertainment Purposes 

The current Sean “Diddy” Combs racketeering and sex trafficking case, has caused a stir in the show business community.



Some of entertainment’s heaviest hitters have come out and given their opinions on the matter. During a recent interview on “The Breakfast Club,” legendary R&B singer Stephanie Mills gave her recollection of how those famous Hollywood parties used to play out in her day.

The “I Feel Good All Over” singer told show hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy that when attending those type of parties that one must pay heed to signs of when it’s time head for the exit.

“You have to know when to leave.”

Mills also made light of how musical artists are just the entertainment at the parties. She also stressed that that’s all they’ll ever be, because it’s about folks just wanting to say that they had you at the party. Mills also made mention that no matter how an entertainer attempts to “brownnose,” the industry is never your friend.

Stephanie Mills doesn't get the flowers and love she deserves. She's been giving us professional SANGIN since she was a child. pic.twitter.com/h4cEI45ZnF — dontlaughgavin (@oldsoulgavin) October 19, 2022

Mills’ Statement Oddly Leads Fans To Call Out Jay-Z

In the aftermath of the comments made by Mills about industry parties and entertainment, some social media followers decided to bring Jay-Z and his dealings with the NFL into play. One follower commented, “This is why Jay- Z will never be respected especially by NFL owners. You’re just the entertainment nothing more.”

Another follower piggybacked those same sentiments and even incorporated Colin Kaepernick into his response.

“True … and he provided a distraction from the problem that Colin Kaepernick created for the NFL. They awarded Jay-Z that ‘position’ and everyone forgot about “Kap”!

These comments are very odd, considering Mills didn’t correlate any of this in her comments.

#FatJoeTalks Joeyyyyyyyyy!!!!!! Sir, who told you to come this strong with your first episode? 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 I just watched you and #MethodMan, I am so proud. I know this is what you do, but I have that “BIG SISTER” kind of joy!!! #BigSisterFlex 🥰🥰🥰 Y'all #FatJoe got me all in… pic.twitter.com/8peOB90nxJ — Stephanie Mills (@PrettyMill1) October 4, 2024

Jay-Z Has Input In Super Bowl Entertainment But Not Final Call

Hearing those aforementioned followers say Jay-Z will never be respected is their own opinion and doesn’t really have much to do with the comments made by Mills. He’s definitely respected by NFL owners, and while it may not lead to him ever being the majority owner of a team of his own, that doesn’t mean he isn’t respected.

In many ways it sounds as if some fans are still upset that Kendrick Lamar was chosen to perform at the Super Bowl over Lil Wayne, Master P or other popular New Orleans rappers.

At the end of the day it’s all entertainment, as Mills said.