“I’m Too Strong Of A Person To Be Mentally Broken”: Disturbing Video Released Of Former NFL Star Chandler Jones Tackled By Police During Mental Health Check After Asking To Call Tom Brady

Here we have the case of one clearly CTE-afflicted football player, Mr. Chandler Jones, who’s had several confrontations and bizarre interactions with law enforcement over the past few years.

Jones, the brother to former UFC light heavyweight champion and current heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones, was one of the talented characters of the NFL during his playing days and enjoyed some success in 2022 with the Raiders.

Former NFL Star Chandler Jones Has Mental Challenges

However, since then, his career has been a whirlwind of erratic behavior and obvious mental challenges.

Jones ran into some problematic legal troubles last season. In 2023, the defensive end was confronted by Las Vegas police who were trying to bring him to a mental facility following a court-ordered mental health petition.

Not only was Jones acting erratically during the police altercation, newly released police bodycam video shows the former NFL defensive star claiming he got bit by two Dobermans, acting very nervous and trying to call Tom Brady. It seemed he had hopes that Brady could help defuse the situation.

This particular situation took place on Nov. 27, 2023, and involved the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona. It was at least the third time in three months that Jones had exhibited behavior that required police to handcuff him.

Video surfaces Of NFL Star Chandler Jones Encounter With Police In 2023

In the video, police are seen trying to get Jones to come with them to a psychiatric facility following a court-ordered mental health petition.

Jones, an 11-year veteran who had played previously for the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals inititally brought attention to himself with bizarre rants on social media.

Last season, he uploaded a 25-minute Instagram Live to X, formerly known as Twitter, and alluded to theories surrounding the death of former beleaguered NFL player Aaron Hernandez.

After being convicted of murder, Hernandez reportedly killed himself in prison in 2017.

“Y’all don’t know what Josh McDaniels really did to Aaron Hernandez,” Jones said during the video. “Y’all thought Aaron Hernandez killed himself in jail,” Jones said, breaking down and then cutting off the stream.

Conspiracy Theories

McDaniels is the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. During the 2012 season McDaniels was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots, the last year that Hernandez played on the Pats. Jones, who was a Patriots rookie in that 2012 season, doubled down and posted on X something more pointed and direct about how he believes Hernandez died.

“Josh McDaniels had my twin Aaron Hernandez killed at industrial park, not in jail.. see my IG for details,” Jones posted.

The video begins with Jones in darkness, saying he was outside his Las Vegas home. He flashes a flashlight into the camera and repeatedly says, “y’all thought my n***a Chico killed himself in jail,” before crying and turning off the video. “Chico” was the nickname for Aaron Hernandez.

In response to people who had stated that Jones is showing signs of insanity, the 33-year-old said, “I’m very sane. I just want to play for the Raiders.”

Jones made other social media posts aimed at the team, owner Mark Davis and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Prior to that ordeal, Jones claims he was taken to a mental health hospital against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department and “injected” with an unknown substance.

“I was taken in by the Las Vegas fire department last week against my will,” Jones shared in three handwritten notes posted on X, with the caption, “First day out but I’m still aligned. I was injected with I don’t know what.”

The four-time Pro Bowl player didn’t play in a game for the Raiders in 2023.

Warning Signs

Jones was placed on the non-football illness list on Sept. 23 by the Raiders and then released on Sept. 30 for conduct detrimental to the team after his first arrest on Sept. 29 on two counts of violating a protection order.

Authorities alleged he went to a woman’s home, grabbed some of her items from her backyard, and then appeared to burn the stuff while “completely nude inside of his own backyard.”

At one point, Jones indicated on X that he was at the Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital in Las Vegas. Then he was out.

“Fresh out of jail again,” Jones said in a video. “Ya’ll pray for me.

“First day out but I’m still aligned,” the post said.

Does Jones Need Help?

Journal entries with highlighted passages and a statement of “patient rights” from the facility were attached to the post.

“I haven’t done anything wrong. The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online,” Jones wrote, also stating that once in an ambulance he was “injected” with an undisclosed substance even though he didn’t give consent.

Jones also mentioned that he wrote to Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler “6 to 7 times asking for help and I wondered if he had me put in here, but he never answered.”

“I’m still confused on what I did wrong. I’m stuck here. I’m very sane,” he wrote, adding “I’m too strong of a person to be mentally broken.”

He was eventually released for conduct detrimental to the team, and we hope he’s getting the help he needs. Brain trauma is a common consequence to a very successful NFL career.

Chandler Jones Tried Calling Jon Jones During His Police Interaction In 2023

Brady isn’t the only person Jones tried to call during one of his police standoffs.

In the bodycam footage, a police officer can be seen walking up to a female on Jones’ property before the 34-year-old emerges from his home in his underwear. Before breaking down in tears, Jones rambled on about the woman in the driveway.

Jones claimed he didn’t want to be in trouble before the officer told the defensive lineman what was happening. After being told people were concerned for his mental health, Jones was immediately upset and told officers to “get the F*** out.”

Before attempting to run away from officers and engaging in a scuffle, Jones tried to call his UFC star brother, Jon Jones, but he was unavailable. Following the ordeal, he attempted to call former NFL teammate Tom Brady, who also didn’t answer.

After a lengthy standoff with police, who were trying to be as non-aggressive as possible, Jones eventually agreed to go with the cops.

We are hoping Jones gets his life back in order and some of his NFL brethren reach out to help him in this task.