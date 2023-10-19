“Fresh Out Of Jail Again, Y’all Pray For Me” | NFL Free Agent Chandler Jones Arrested Again

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested on Tuesday by Las Vegas police. This is the second time Jones has been arrested in a month on charges of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order.

“Fresh out of jail again,” Jones said in a video. “Ya’ll pray for me.”

Warning Signs

Jones was placed on the non-football illness list on Sept. 23 by the Raiders and then released on Sept. 30 after his first arrest on Sept. 29 on two counts of violating a protection order.

Authorities alleged he went to a woman’s home, grabbed some of her items from her backyard, and then appeared to burn the stuff while “completely nude inside of his own backyard.”

There have been a series of incidents in addition that point to trouble for Jones, including wild conspiracies on social media about the death of former NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez.

He had been away from the team since Labor Day weekend before a string of social media posts aimed at the Raiders coach, management, and owner.

In a since-deleted post on X Jones indicated he was at the Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital in Las Vegas.

“First day out but I’m still aligned,” the post said. Chandler Jones Thinks His Raiders Coach “Killed” Aaron Hernandez | Continues Disturbing Behavior On Social Media

Does Jones Need Help?

Journal entries with highlighted passages and a statement of “patient rights” from the facility were attached to the post.

“I haven’t done anything wrong. The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online,” Jones wrote, also stating that once in an ambulance he was “injected” with an undisclosed substance even though he didn’t give consent.

Jones also mentioned that he wrote to Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler “6 to 7 times asking for help and I wondered if he had me put in here, but he never answered.”

“I’m still confused on what I did wrong. I’m stuck here. I’m very sane,” he wrote, adding “I’m too strong of a person to be mentally broken.”

Very concerning behavior to say the least. It looks like Jones might be in need of mental health professionals. But first, he has to recognize there is an issue and be willing to acept help.

He is a Super Bowl champ, four-time Pro-Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro. Jones played for the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals before joining the Raiders in 2022.