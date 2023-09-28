Chandler Jones Thinks His Raiders Coach “Killed” Aaron Hernandez | Continues Disturbing Behavior On Social Media

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, an 11-year veteran who had played previously for the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, is back on social media and making more bizarre claims. On Thursday morning, he uploaded a 25-minute Instagram Live to ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, and alluded to theories surrounding the death of former beleaguered NFL player Aaron Hernandez.

After being convicted of murder, Hernandez reportedly killed himself in prison in 2017.

“Y’all don’t know what Josh McDaniels really did to Aaron Hernandez,” Jones said during the video. “Y’all thought Aaron Hernandez killed himself in jail,” Jones said, breaking down and then cutting off the stream.

Conspiracy Theories

McDaniels is the current head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. During the 2012 season McDaniels was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots, the last year that Hernandez played on the Pats. Jones, who was a Patriots rookie in that 2012 season, doubled down and posted on X something more pointed and direct about how he believes Hernandez died.

“Josh McDaniels had my twin Aaron Hernandez killed at industrial park, not in jail.. see my IG for details,” Jones posted.

The video begins with Jones in darkness, saying he was outside his Las Vegas home. He flashes a flashlight into the camera and repeatedly says, “y’all thought my n***a Chico killed himself in jail,” before crying and turning off the video. “Chico” was the nickname for Aaron Hernandez.

In response to people who have stated that Jones is showing signs of insanity, the 33-year-old said, “I’m very sane. I just want to play for the Raiders.”

Additionally, Jones has made claims about his former Cardinals teammate Larry Fitzgerald, and he continued to do so in Thursday’s video post.

“I think it’s these owners,” Jones continued. “I don’t know what’s going on. Larry, whatever s**t he got going on, he’s being controlled by somebody. And I think whenever n****s retire — Larry, Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant — whenever they retire from what they are doing, something happens to them somehow.”

What Is Happening To Chandler Jones?

Later, Jones told the world that he was falling back from sharing his views and emotional state on social media.

“I’m off social media for awhile.. you’ve seen enough.. I’ll leave that live video up until noon.. screen record why you can… I’m about to hang with strippers don’t check on my well being.. they got me.”

Former NFL player Antonio Brown, who has also been accused of having bizarre episodes on social media, sent a post of support to Jones.

“I love you bro coming see you king …… give them my real number we all coming.”

Recently, Jones claims he was taken to a mental health hospital against his will last week by the Las Vegas Fire Department and “injected” with an unknown substance.

“I was taken in by the Las Vegas fire department last week against my will,” Jones shared in three handwritten notes posted on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “First day out but I’m still aligned. I was injected with I don’t know what.”

The four-time Pro Bowl player hasn’t played in a game yet for the Raiders this season. Last week the team placed him on the non-football-related illness list and said he will be out indefinitely as he deals with what the Raiders would describe only as “a personal matter.” He is the brother to former UFC light heavyweight champion and current heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones.