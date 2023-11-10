‘I’ve Been An Advocate For Mental Health’ | USC QB Caleb Williams Speaks On Raw Emotion Displayed Following Loss To Washington and Why Crying Is A Sign Of Strength Not Weakness 

Following the USC Trojans’ third loss in four games last week to the Washington Huskies, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams showed us a side of himself we’d never seen.

The supremely talented quarterback, who’s also the projected top pick in April’s NFL draft, couldn’t hold back the tears as his Herculean effort was once again not enough in the 52-42 home loss.

In previous losses, Williams would sit with a towel on his head as the final seconds ticked away, but this week Williams did something totally different.

The former Gonzaga College High School star climbed into the stands and wept on his mom’s shoulder as she covered his face with what looked like a seat cushion. With football being a game of physicality and toughness, seeing Williams like that caught most by surprise. Some even criticized him for being “soft” in the moment.

On Wednesday, the former five-star recruit explained the situation, and he has a very good reason for his actions.





Williams Is Comfortable Being Himself

During an interview with the Orange County Register, Williams talked about mental health and why it’s important to talk about it and not be ashamed to display emotion and being sensitive.

“I’ve been an advocate for mental health, trying to show your emotions and express yourself, things like that,” Williams said. “It’s something I’ve been doing since I was young and now, being on the national level, being able to try and show that awareness with the public.” “Me doing what I just did on Saturday, even though it was far from what I was trying to do, it showed and spread that kind of awareness,” Williams continued. “It just shows the truth in what I speak. Being able to share that, being authentic is important.”

Strong and confident words from one of the most confident players in the country. Williams speaking in this manner will hopefully help other athletes speak up and be willing to show that raw emotion, and not hold everything in because that’s what they’re supposed to do.





Williams’ Authenticity Is A Welcomed Sight

In a sport where showing emotion and feelings is often perceived as being weak or soft, Williams could care less, and that in itself is greater than any of the amazing things he does on the gridiron.

Williams’ mental health awareness sheds light on that, and although he’s under heavy scrutiny he hasn’t let that force him to deviate from who he is without the helmet and shoulder pads.