NFL Draft Prospect Michael Antonio Jefferson Under Investigation Over Involvement In Fatal Crash That Left 55-Year-Old Man Dead

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns wide receiver Michael Antonio Jefferson was involved in a head-on crash that killed a 55-year-old man last weekend in Jefferson’s hometown of Mobile, Alabama.

Jefferson was badly injured in the crash and his agent says he since has undergone multiple surgeries, and while he’s expected to make a full recovery, the driver of the car Jefferson hit, Charles A. Dunn, perished, adding emphasis to in investigation into what or who caused the April 9 crash.

Jefferson just finished his collegiate career at Louisiana after transferring in following three seasons at Alabama State. With the NFL draft just two weeks away, this legal situation and his health will play a role in if the talented pass-catcher is chosen. He’d previously been predicted to be selected in the middle rounds of the draft.

Jefferson Is Latest Draft Prospect Involved In Fatal Crash Prior To Draft

While Jefferson’s unfortunate situation is a bit different than that of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter — Carter already has pleaded no contest to charges of speeding and reckless driving in connection with a Jan. 15 crash that killed a teammate and a UGA staffer in another vehicle that police say he was racing — it’s still another draft prospect in the thick of a fatal crash investigation prior to what’s supposed to be the biggest night of his life. Carter’s draft stock supposedly has plummeted since the incident, with some teams reportedly claiming they’ve completely removed the elite defensive prospect from their draft boards.

As for Jefferson, being a driver in a fatal head-on collision adds a big caveat to the legal process, and it’s a huge cloud currently hanging over his head.

Jefferson Possesses Great Size And Catch Radius

The 6-foot-4 and 200-pound Jefferson is known for his impressive catch radius downfield on deep balls. While he doesn’t possess blazing speed, (sub 4.5) in the 40, Jefferson’s touchdown-to-catch ratio is what stands out. In his college career he tallied 154 receptions, but 29 of those touched pay dirt. That’s nearly a 20 percent touchdown rate on catches. Basically one out of every five balls he grabbed went for touchdowns.

If there are any questions about Jefferson’s abilities, one is about his willingness to go across the middle instead of opting to be just a deep threat. While that’s cool, teams wanna see him do more than just take the top of defenses.

He also struggles with physicality and press man cornerbacks who want to get their hands on him in the 5-yard allotment.

The belief is he won’t get drafted now as he recovers, pretty much ending his NFL career before it even had the chance to begin. But as of now a full recovery for Jefferson is all that’s important.

