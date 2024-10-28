“Yeah, Twin, Tell Her Who Better, Tell Her Who Better”: NBA Players Brandon Ingram and Anfernee Simons Each Have Child By Same Woman and Battled For Family Bragging Rights

Let’s just call a spade a spade. NBA players love to share baby mama drama, and clearly young and rich NBA players are abandoning common sense and contraceptives to play pitch and catch a million-dollar sperm donor with women who make it their business to spread for bread … respectfully.

Aaleeyah Petty: New Orleans Pelicans Star Brandon Ingram Shares Baby Mother With Portland Trail Blazers Star Anfernee Simons

IG Model Aaleeyah Petty has babies with New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram and Portland Trailblazers Anfernee Simons. Ingram hit a game-winning shot over Simons this weekend. (Instagram/Getty Images)

These stories of various professional athletes sharing baby mothers aren’t anything new and most of the time they are filled with messy drama that spills out over social media, with various women going at it over who is currently more important to a man who is always looking for the next lick. The constant narrative of celebrity men and IG models playing musical chairs has become a bit stale and unsurprising at this point.

However, every once and a while we get some intrigue that lends drama to the action that is actually on the court.

The New Orleans Pelicans came from behind to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 105-103 on Friday night as the game ended with Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram sinking a game-winner in the face of Anfernee Simons.

Brandon Ingram hit a game winner over Anfernee Simons. They both have a baby WITH THE SAME WOMAN.



Postgame was crazy:



“Yeah twin, tell her who better, tell her who better” 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/XbHf10fNAg — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) October 26, 2024

Why is this news? Both are rising players on the court and now family off the court as well.

The 27-year-old Ingram and 25-year-old Simons each have a child with the same woman, Aaleeyah Petty, who is a 30-year-old Instagram model with 1.3 million followers. Surprise! That surely puts a twist on things.

Battle Of The NBA Baby Daddies: Pelicans and Trail Blazers Split Games Over Weekend

If Petty wanted to see which baby daddy would be there for her in the clutch, this first of two meetings over the weekend might have given her some insight into that future situation.

The score was 103-103 and Ingram, once touted as a franchise player, was going one-on-one with Simons. Petty was surely beside herself at this moment. Few WAGs have encountered this situation very often, if at all. With six seconds on the clock, the 6-foot-8 Ingram made a fadeaway jumper over the 6-foot-3 Simons.

Ingram’s teammates seemed to know the deal, because after that shot dropped, Ingram’s teammates could be heard saying, “Yeah, twin, tell her who better, tell her who better.”

Definitely a cringe moment, but a reality of the pro sports and relationship landscape that has always existed. In this kind of environment, the men are competitive in every way, and so are the women who roll in their circles.

Not sure what was going on in the Petty household between the two siblings, but that was probably livestream worthy.

How Old Are Aaleeyah Petty’s Kids With Brandon Ingram and Anfernee Simons?

The Pelicans forward, Ingram, shares a 5-year old child son with Petty, but he doesn’t celebrate her publicly, choosing to keep their relationship as private as possible, despite making an appearance at their son’s 2022 birthday party. Simons’ paternity was leaked in 2023, and he also attended the baby shower when Lee was pregnant.

Last season, the IG model posted a picture captioned, “+1 coming 02.24.” Although she didn’t announce the NBA player’s name as the father, in the picture shadowing Petty there was a sign that read, “Welcome Baby Simons.”

Petty was teasing everybody, but fans noticed the tattoos on the faceless father’s wrist matched up with Simons. This was an easy case to crack for the social media gossip sleuths, who used deductive reasoning to ascertain that the Trail Blazers baller was in fact the father.

Anfernee Simons Gets Revenge On Brandon Ingram After Pelicans Win On Friday

So Ingram, who makes about $6 million per season, got the best of Simons who makes about $26 million this season in that first matchup. The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA’s Western Conference, while the Pelicans are expected to be one of the better squads.

Simons was able to get his revenge quickly, scoring a game-high 27 points on Sunday in a 125-103 victory over the Pelicans in Portland. Ingram only managed 14 points after scoring 21 with eight boards in Friday’s win.

With any NBA player who engages in questionable activities with IG models, the players have good days and bad days. The only one that usually wins is the baby’s mom when that child support money hits.