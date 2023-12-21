‘The Most Skilled Basketball Player I’ve Ever Seen’ | Steve Kerr Reps For His Guy Steph Curry, But Didn’t He Play With Michael Jordan?

Off the heels of a crazy comeback in overtime against the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr witnessed another great Stephen Curry performance. It prompted debate by the “Inside The NBA” crew on Steph’s GOAT candidacy. But Kerr just thinks Steph is the most skilled hoops player he’s ever seen. Could that be right?

“Love that. I think the argument that maybe isn’t even an argument is the most skilled player of all time,” said Kerr on 95.7 The Game. “I just look at Steph as the most skilled basketball player I’ve ever seen.”

Most Skilled Player Ever

Who is the greatest this? Who is the best that?

These are the conversations that drive a large portion of sports media. Fans love to argue and discuss these topics. Most of the time what you end up arguing are career accomplishments not actual quality of play, which is much harder to articulate.

Steph is an elite basketball player. The greatest shooter ever, from range on volume. He has redefined the geometry of the basketball court and inspired a generation of future hoopers. He’s an elite ball handler and maybe the best off ball mover ever.

All of those are skills. But there are so many skills involved in the game of basketball.

LeBron James is nowhere near the shooter Curry is but does everything else better. Is he more skilled?

Nikola Jokic isn’t the off ball mover Curry is but can do virtually everything else on a basketball court at his size. Is he more skilled?

Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid are seven footers with guard skills, especially KD, are they more skilled?

Basketball Fans Are Blessed

This isn’t a knock on Kerr or Curry. The NBA today is loaded with super skilled players and picking who is the most skilled is extremely difficult and comes down to what an individual values more.

There are people who will tell you Kyrie Irving is the most skilled player in the league and when you watch him at his peak, you’d find it tough to argue against it.

Basketball fans are blessed to have the best league in the world overflowing with skill and talent. Watching these players is like watching a brilliant artist create in their preferred medium. It can be breathtaking and awe-inspiring.

Debating who’s better than who, or who is the most skilled or whatever has its place. But as they say, comparison is the thief of joy. Personally, I want more joy in my life.