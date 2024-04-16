Why Was Sonya Curry At The WNBA Draft? | The Deep Connection Between WNBA Draft No. 2 Pick Cameron Brink and Steph Curry

The WNBA draft had a heightened sense of excitement this season and that’s of course, because of the women’s basketball wave that has taken over sports since the first Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark faceoff.

Among the celebrities of the basketball world in attendance was Sonya Curry, mother of Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry, who was sitting among the supporters for No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink out of Stanford.

It just so happens that the 6-foot-4 Brink is Curry’s goddaughter.

Cameron Brink shared a moment with her godmother Sonya Curry as she got drafted by the Sparks No. 2 overall ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y8huxAtFaY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2024

Brink was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks and was projected to go right after Clark.

The Curry genes have definitely rubbed off on Brink in some way because she was a dominant baller in college. Her game is based on her height, width and defensive prowess, however, which is quite different than what the Curry family is famous for.

During her time at Stanford, Brink won Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year three times. She also won a national championship and was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Sonya and Brinks deeply embraced prior to the Stanford legend walking onto the podium, hugging WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert and holding her L.A. Sparks jersey.

Clearly Cury’s mom has been a huge influence in Brink’s life because she gave the basketball mom a shoutout during her interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe.

“I think I just need to keep leaning on my people,” Brink said. “My Godmother Sonya Curry is over there.”

She also reportedly got some words of encouragement on a FaceTime with Steph Curry prior to the draft.

Cam Brink & Steph Curry. Family ties 🤞 pic.twitter.com/8eMSvMBSZn — Overtime (@overtime) April 4, 2021

Why Are Sonya And Dell Curry Cameron Brink’s Godparents?

Dell and Sonya Curry are both Brinks’ godparents. The relationship dates back to college, before Steph and Seth were born and starting to forge their paths to the NBA, following in Dad’s sharp-shooting shoes.

Dell and Brink’s father, Greg, both played at Virginia Tech. Sonya and Brink’s mom, Michelle, were roommates at the school.

Curry has known young Cameron his entire life and attended several of Brink’s games throughout her life.

Steph Curry Helped Cameron Brink Improve Her Shooting

Brink is a defensive force, but she’s not without touch on her perimeter jumper, proving she didn’t waste her relationship with Steph at all. Curry played a part in the development of her all-around game. In 2021, the year Brinks won the national championship, Curry gave some insight into his relationship with Brink.

“She was trying to develop her jumper and I spent a little bit of time with her, gave her some pointers,” Curry told USA Today reporters. “My dad did as well. But just in terms of your development, you put the work and the time in, every year, you’re going to get better. She’s taken advantage of that. “To see her in college, I know she’s gonna keep getting better, honestly. I don’t really have to tell her much now. She’s kind of off and running, so it’s been awesome to watch.”

Brink averaged 17.8 points and 12.0 rebounds per game this season with Stanford and led the nations in blocks (3.5 per). She will be counted on heavily to lift a once-proud franchise back to prominence.

A thoughtful shoutout from Stephen Curry about great friend and @StanfordWBB star freshman Cameron Brink, making her NCAA Tournament debut now. pic.twitter.com/9gUhUUHmOz — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) March 22, 2021

NIL Deals

Brinks has also benefited from the NIL explosion in college sports. Before the season started, he became the first women’s basketball player to sign with New Balance.

“Cameron’s exceptional skill on the court and her desire to give back align perfectly with New Balance’s desire to change the game for the better,” the Boston-based athletic company said in a statement.

She is also a brand partner with Buick and was a part of their “See Her Greatness” campaign last year.

According to NIL website On3, as a college player Brink had deals with Icy Hot, Chegg, Daps collectibles, and Stanley cups.

Brink Recalls Watching Curry At Davidson

Brink says she recalls attending Davidson Wildcat games when she was a tyke. She admits she probably wasn’t paying much attention to the game, but it was the atmosphere and environment that initially captivated her and eventually the game.

“I loved him and I loved the atmosphere,” Brink said about watching Curry in college. “I loved putting on the outfit, but I was not good at paying attention. It sounds terrible, but it all felt so normal to me. It was just what we did. I grew up around it.”

With support like the Currys’ Brink will be ready for what whatever the WNBA throws at her, and if she ever needs to expand on her range, she can go right to the plug — no middleman.