‘This Is a Money Business, The $$$ Is About Caitlin Clark’: It’s Becoming Popular To Insult WNBA’s Cash Cow. Her Fans and Lisa Leslie Aren’t Having It

On Friday night Indiana Fever star and 2024 WNBA No.1 overall pick Caitlin Clark had her best game of the young season. Albeit in a (104-102) home overtime loss to the much improved Washington Mystics, Clark poured in 32 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

RELATED: ‘She Fed The League’: Caitlin Clark Set To Earn Raise From $78,066 To $530K Under WNBA’s New Collective Bargaining Agreement

And while she shot just (10-28) including (7-17) from three, it included a game-tying triple that sent the game into the extra session. The Fever fell to 1-2 on the season with home losses to the aforementioned Mystics and Dallas Wings who both finished the 2025 season with two of the four worst records in the league. As it pertains to Clark, not everyone is sold on the hype the former Iowa Hawkeyes legend has received sent her arrival.

CAITLIN CLARK HAS TURNED INTO THE JEREMY LIN OF THE WNBA!



“She’s not the best guard in the WNBA! She’s Jeremy Lin! She decided to roll up with Morgan Wallen! This girl had the world by the balls!” — Tyrone Johnson@TyJohnsonNews #WNBA #CaitlinClark #Fever pic.twitter.com/79NpTsvdxr — The Craig Carton Show (@CraigCartonShow) May 12, 2026

Radio Host Likens Clark To Linsanity Run: She’s Better Than That

Hot takes and shock value statements move the meter, and that’s seemingly what radio host Tyrone Johnson of the Craig Carton was aiming for when he said this about Clark.

The Caitlin Clark thing is over,” Johnson said on the show this week, “because she’s not the best player in the WNBA. She’s not the best guard in the WNBA. She’s not even the best guard from her college class ‘because that’s Paige Bueckers, who plays for Dallas, who beat them in the season opener. “This could be a situation where this could all, we look back on Caitlin Clark, and we’re not gonna look back on her like she’s Michael Jordan. She’s Jeremy Lin This is just Linsanity.”

Johnson’s take is wild to say the least, in fact Jeremy Lin’s famous “Linsanity” run was a legendary 25-game stretch in February and March 2012 where he unexpectedly rose from the end of the New York Knicks bench to a global basketball phenomenon. He averaged 22.5 points and 9 assists per night during this period, leading the Knicks on a crucial seven-game win streak.

Johnson is basically calling Clark a flash in the pan, and he couldn’t be more wrong. Clark is a far superior player to Lin, and it’s highly likely she will continue to get better, possibly win MVP and eventually lead the Fever to their second WNBA championship.

CAITLIN CLARK BUZZER BEATER TO FORCE OT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/86u1IoKHR4 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 16, 2026

Fans Chime In

Johnson’s controversial take and comments quickly brought out the masses along with their varying opinions and reactions.

“No way. Can’t watch you guys anymore. Ridiculous take. Unfortunate,” a fan said.

“This idiot knows so much about the WNBA he thinks Paige and CC were in the same draft class, LMAO,” another fan wrote.

So the Craig Carton show is just a bunch of clowns, huh?,” a fan quipped.

“To be fair Paige and CC were drafted a year apart lol but yes Paige is better for sure I’ve watched enough of Paige to see that,” a fan mentioned.

“I have no idea who you are, but you instantly lost all credibility with me with your dumb-ass hot take,” a fan said.

“This idiot knows so much about the WNBA he thinks paige and CC were in the same draft class LMAO,” a fan spewed.

Lisa Leslie Defends Caitlin Clark As No. 1 Franchise Player In NBA

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie took WNBA General Managers to task for a poll that placed Paige Bueckers as the No. 1 player they would start a franchise with. Caitlin Clark was second to the dismay of her fans and supporters, who feel like she does everything for the league short of cutting the checks.

“All those GMs are probably gonna get fired because this is a money business, and the $$$ is about Caitlin Clark. Never before have we had a player force teams to go to bigger arenas… I’m going with CC.”

Lisa Leslie on the GM poll choosing Paige over Caitlin to start a franchise:



“All those GMs are p gonna get fired because this is a money business, and the $$$ is about Caitlin Clark. Never before have we had a player force teams to go to bigger arenas… I’m going with CC.” pic.twitter.com/skXdg7ZDPU — allison (@_girltalk) May 14, 2026

What’s Next For Clark

After playing in just 13 games last season, Clark looks rejuvenated and ready to do whatever it takes to help her team. The Fever pushed the eventual WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces to five hard-fought games in the playoffs, coming up just short in Game 50.

They did that minus Clark nearly the entire season. Now, Clark has to be the one to find her niche with and see how she fits with her team that nearly made the Final minus the Finals in her absence.