‘LHH’ Star Mendeecees Harris Spins ‘Crazy Stories’ About His Former Life As A Drug Dealer, Tells Shannon Sharpe ‘I Put My Mom Up For Collateral’

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is best known for his ability to run by defenders on the gridiron or for his role as co-host of the FS1 hit morning sports debate show “Undisputed.”

But Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast has taken off as the legendary football star interviews not only athletes but also folks from different walks of life.

Doing so has made his podcast a hit, and something people really look forward to. While the bulk of Sharpe’s guests are sports figures, he has never been afraid to go against the grain.



That’s exactly what he did for his most recent episode when he interviewed Mendeecees Harris of VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop” series. Harris a former drug dealer, got into the nitty-gritty of the business during his talk with Sharpe.

Mendeecees made $100K in one day as drug dealer:



"You make it and don't get a chance to celebrate, you're just happy you didn't get caught."



📺: https://t.co/bFfvZUnfa7 pic.twitter.com/dswWxXsBy4 — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) April 6, 2023

Harris Once Put Mom Up For Collateral

As Harris told Sharpe about his former life which landed him an eight-year prison sentence, he also claimed there was a time he used his mom to secure a deal.

“I got some crazy stories,” he recalled. “I remember one time I was dealing with a connect, and this gonna sound horrible, but I put my mom up for collateral. I was getting a bunch of keys, and they was like, “Well, you gotta show me where your mom live at, because if you run off on this, we can’t afford for you to run off. I had no intention of running off, so I was like, I’ll show you. ‘All right I’ll show you. And I took’em. And she had no idea.”

Harris continued ….

I think at that point I had good in my heart to do good business, so I didn’t think that far,” Harris continued after Sharpe told him he put his mom’s life in jeopardy. “I never even told nobody that. When I look back at the decisions I made now, I be like, I can’t believe I’m still here.”

Mendeecees Harris tells @ShannonSharpe a time where he put his mom up for collateral when dealing with a connect 👀



🎧: https://t.co/vxa14Luudv

📺: https://t.co/bFfvZUmHkz pic.twitter.com/LTYuWyCa5z — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) April 3, 2023

As if that wasn’t enough, Sharpe asked if Harris putting his mom up for collateral was the worst thing he’d done to make a deal or move drugs.

Surprisingly, Harris responded with “that’s one of them.”

Wow! If putting the person who birthed you up for collateral isn’t the worst thing you’ve done to sell or acquire drugs, then what could be?

Harris Isn’t Going That Route Again

While engaged to his wife Yandy Smith, the former assistant of rapper Jim Jones, Harris served four years of an eight-year sentence behind bars. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess heroin and cocaine in New York.

Granted an early release in 2020, Harris has left the streets behind and devotes his energies to hIs and his wife’s various business affairs and raising their children.

Based on his interview with Sharpe, Mendeecees sounds like someone who has definitely learned from his past mistakes. He discussed mentoring, to help steer youth from the drug dealing path. Harris also chimed in on Ja Morant, telling the NBA superstar to “stop acting like a tough guy.”

More news from our partners:

‘The Light Is on Us’ | A Media Circus Led By The Social Media Moshpit Is Coming To Boulder. Deion Sanders Warns Staff Of Road Ahead – The Shadow League

‘The Best Revenge’: Central Park 5 Exoneree Yusef Salaam Hits Back at Donald Trump with Ad Nearly 34 Years After the Ex-President Took Out a Full-Page Spread Calling for His Execution (atlantablackstar.com)

On Deck: Slutty Vegan Opens In Atlanta’s Truist Park, Home of the Braves (finurah.com)