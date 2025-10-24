‘Should’ve Just Retired Quietly’: Fans Urge LeBron James To Slide After Lakers Star Linked To Damon Jones Arrest In NBA Mafia Gambling Ring  

According to developing reports in this shocking NBA gambling scandal that saw the FBI arrest more than 30 people including Portland Trailblazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat player Terry Rozier and former Cavs player and Lakers coach Damon Jones. Jones allegedly told others to bet on Milwaukee after learning LeBron James would sit out with ankle soreness prior to that information being on the injury report.

How Is NBA Legend LeBron James Involved In Damon Jones’ Arrest In Multi-Millon Dollar Illegal Gambling Operation?

Details of LeBron James‘ injury status were allegedly sold by his friend, former Los Angeles Lakers coach Damon Jones as part of an alleged massive prop betting scheme that according to FBI Director Kash Patel, schemed people out of “tens of million of dollars.”

LeBron James was reportedly the player Damon Jones used inside info about before a Feb. 2023 Bucks–Lakers game, per @TheAthletic



Jones allegedly told others to bet on Milwaukee after learning LeBron would sit out with ankle soreness — before it was on the injury report. pic.twitter.com/Bop5TvVf76 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 23, 2025

Jones, an ex Cleveland Cavs player and “unofficial assistant coach” for LA during the 2022-23 season, allegedly sent a message to one of the betting ring associated on Feb. 9, 2023, urging him to place a large bet on the Lakers’ opponent the Milwaukee Bucks, because he knew James would be out with an injury that night.

Brian Windhorst Says Dame Lillard and Anthony Davis Possibly Involved As Source Of Info

Recent developments suggest as reported by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggest that Top 75 players Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard may have been used in the scheme as well.

“Damon Jones and Chauncey Billups used their positions as coaches of teams to tell people who may be available- what appears to be Damian Lillard & LeBron James, potentially also Anthony Davis, I’m not 100% sure.”

The rabbit hole just gets deeper and deeper. What started with an attack on fringe names is now turning into a major controversy involving legends of the game.

Social Media Reacts To LeBron James Unsuspectingly Providing Info For Assistant Coach Arrested In Prop Betting Sting

James had resounding support on social media, as many fans proclaimed his innocence and others expressed outrage that anyone would even assume he was guilty of anything.

“Why would he go to court lmao nothing here implicates him in any crime,” said one fan laughing at the overreaction by fans and media.

Innocent or not, the fact that James’ name has been whispered amongst this mess, after rumors of PED use in recent months, is giving fans inspiration to wish him the worst.

“Yeah it’s wraps LeBron get ready to go to court buddy,” said one netizen. “Should’ve just retired quietly , now he’s probably getting added to the FBI’s “coming soon” list,” suggested another. “LeBron was feeding Chauncey info too,” said one commentor who thinks James’ involvement is more extensive than just being played as an unsuspecting tool.

Some fans expressed concern for Damon Jones dragging LeBron’s name into it.

Chauncey Billups watching Damon Jones get beat to death in prison when Klutch black ops get to him pic.twitter.com/EHJxV5h2D7 — Mogumogu (@mogutweet) October 23, 2025

This whole situation sounding wilder by the day, they turned the league into Wall Street with all these “insider trades,” a netizen quipped.

klutch mafia capturing damon jones at a random gas station at 4 am:pic.twitter.com/2eHZIZQoZL — drg. 🗽 (@drgfromnyc) October 23, 2025

Fans are already upset that Bron didn’t make opening night for the first time in his 23-season career. Seeing him in street clothes next to his son Bronny probably really ticked some fans off. The Lakers’ loss to Golden State was another damaging blow to kick off the season,

Who knows how deep the FBI wants to dig and whose good name they want to try and drag through the social media moshpit? It’s very important that Adam Silver defends his league and projects the NBA brand, rather than trying to make an example of people.