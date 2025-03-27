“We Don’t Talk”: LeBron James Has Frosty Relationship With Michael Jordan That Won’t Change Until He Retires From NBA

We’ve heard LeBron James discuss how MJ was his idol, and he wore 23 because of Michael Jordan, but because of the position Bron was thrusted into coming out of high school, as the next savior of the NBA and the heir apparent to Jordan, the two GOATs have never been able to develop any kind of relationship past mutual respect.

LeBron James Discusses His Relationship With Michael Jordan On Pat McAfee

LeBron’s interview on “The Pat McAfee” show on Wednesday addressed the elephant in the room that is LeBron and Jordan’s relationship off the court, which LeBron says is nonexistent right now.

LeBron James says he would like to have a better relationship with Michael Jordan but will have to wait until retirement. (Getty Images)

“Are you and Micheal in a good spot?,” McAfee asks the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“Yeah, we’re in a good spot,” LeBron responded, before clarifying that “We don’t talk.”

“Why not you think?” McAfee inquired. LeBron responded, “Cause I’m still playing I’m focused on my craft right now.”

McAfee asked LeBron if there was hope for a deeper connection after the King retires, to which LeBron responded, “I would hope so. I would hope so,” noting how he and Kobe Bryant’s relationship also took time to develop.

LeBron Says He and Kobe Bryant’s Close Relationship Developed After Kobe Retired

Bron continued: “The funny thing, Kobe, the late great Kobe, we never had a real relationship either until we were on the Olympic team, and we had a great relationship there in ’08’ and ‘12, but it was always competitive between us. Until I became a Laker and then he retired, that’s when our relationship became really really good.”

Once the uber-competitive Kobe retired, James was no longer a threat to Mamba’s legacy and Bryant even helped LeBron transition to LA when he joined the Lakers in 2018-19, shortly before Kobe’s tragic passing.

“He welcomed me and called me, ‘bro anything you need in LA I got you, you a Laker now, you family,'” James said. “We would have multiple conversations. I saw him coming to a lot of games and things of that nature.”

“And when I passed him in the scoring record in Philly, he had a Tweet out there like ‘keep on going, keep transcending the game’ and that sh** meant so much to me.”

LeBron Says Personal Relationship With MJ Won’t Happen Until He Retires From NBA

As long as LeBron is still breaking records and burying the numbers of former legends such as MJ, he won’t be greeted with open arms.

“I think because I’m still playing, and we all know MJ is one of the most ruthless competitors there is or there…and until I’m done, and he doesn’t have to look at me run up and down wearing the No. 23 and every time my name is mentioned it’s mentioned with his.”

So the door is open for these guys to develop a relationship after Bron retires. They were very cordial at the NBA Top 75 Anniversary team induction ceremony and being a civilian can change some athletes for the better. We will see.