‘Nappy Roots OVER PAID Old A** Superstar Collecting Checks’: KD Passes Bron For Highest-Earning Player But Houston Rockets Fans Leery On $90M Extension

Kevin Durant likes to make everyone think he doesn’t care about what the fans say. In fact, after years of using burner accounts to defend public sentiment about his complex legacy, Durant embraces criticism and often engages with fans, players, whoever throws shade. He says it gives him a rush. It’s odd that a guy worth $300M is eager to throw insults back and forth at fans, but that’s KD’s thing and aside from that, he’s been the perfect role model and a face of the NBA for many years.

Kevin Durant Kicks Off Legacy-Defining Season With Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder Oct. 21

KD is quick to go back at Charles Barkley when the Hall of Famer says KD has two rings, but he was never the “busdriver” of a championship team. Suggesting that Durant’s move to leave OKC after they lost to Golden State and then joined Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, who were already anointed champions, is an unforgivable move. Especially if he never wins another ring. Trips to Brooklyn and Phoenix have come up fruitless for the Slim Reaper.

Regardless of how he dismisses the noise, when Kevin Durant was traded to Houston this offseason in a blockbuster trade that sent franchise player Jalen Green packing, it became his final moment of truth. At 37 years old and entering his 18th NBA season, there’s not much legacy for Durant to improve on. He’s considered one of the greatest scorers of all time (8th all-time with 30,571 points) with four scoring titles to his credit. He’s a NBA Finals MVP, league MVP and two-time champ who’s expected to pass MJ for 5th on that list this season. His business acumen is lauded and he’s kept his brand squeaky clean for almost two decades.

Kevin Durant Signs $90M Extension, Surpasses LeBron James As NBA’s All-Time Top Earner

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant has signed a two-year, $90 million contract extension, committing through the 2026-27 season with a player option for 2027-28. By accepting $30 million below the maximum eligible amount, Durant provides the team with financial flexibility to extend young players and pursue free agents. The deal boosts his career earnings to $598.2 million, surpassing LeBron James as the NBA’s all-time top earner.

Social Media Comes For Kevin Durant’s Career Earnings Of $598.2M

Fans respect KD’s pockets, even if some don’t respect how he still collects huge bags on his way out the door and don’t expect him to be able to physically carry the team.

“Seems like a fair contract for someone who’ll be 40 in their last year. Would be shocked if he plays more than 100 games for Houston,” said one fan who expects the aging star to be hurt and/or load managing often. “KD just passed LeBron in earnings without ever being the league’s biggest brand, that’s elite longevity and negotiation,” another fan offered as a backhand compliment. “Bro not even top 20 all time and never had any success outside of being carted by Steph and Klay,” said one netizen. He’s robbing the bank.” “Nappy Roots OVER PAID Old Ass Superstar still collecting checks .His normal 25+ ppg 52% FG won’t impact enough Wins. FIRST ROUND EXITS AGAIN.” “Hasn’t won anything and this what they shelling out”” asked a fan in disbelief.

“And he’s still arguing with trolls on Twitter,” added another fan, suggesting that KD takes too much pleasure in the opinions of others rather than the task at hand.

KD Wants To Be In GOAT Conversation: Winning Ring With Houston Would Help

There’s nothing else for KD to accomplish other than lead a team that isn’t named Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors to a championship. That journey begins tonight when the NBA champion OKC Thunder host KD’s new Rockets team on ESPN at 7:30 pm ET.

He did once express some disappointment that he’s not mentioned in the GOAT conversation more often. Every response points to him being perceived as the clear-cut No.1 guy on a championship team. With teams such as the Celtics and Pacers losing their superstar players, the East is up for grabs. The West will be a tougher nut to crack and Durant can send a message to the defending champs and the fans and media who doubt he can still produce 70 plus games of elite performance.

The NBA world waits in anticipation to see 2025 league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the new champs go against Ime Udoka’s surging Houston Rockets, who led the West in wins last season and believe that adding KD is the final piece needed to return to the finals for the first time since 1995.