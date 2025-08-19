‘Don’t Think He Has Ability to Take a Questionable Team And Elevate Them’: Jeff Teague Agrees With Charles Barkley That Kevin Durant Is No “Bus Driver”

Former NBA player Jeff Teague continues to tick off the basketball world with takes that may sound outlandish but drive his engagement through the roof. After claiming that LeBron James was on PED — and then walking it back after getting attacked by hoops fans across the globe for his bold take — Teague is back on his Club 520 podcast clout chase.

Jeff Teague Says Kevin Durant Can’t Elevate Other Players: Social Media Debate Goes Wild

On a recent episode, Teague tried to get the LeBron fans he alienated back by disparaging Kevin Durant‘s legacy. Saying the two-time NBA champion lacks the ability to elevate his teammates.

“You know how I feel about Kevin Durant, I think he’s one of the best players ever, but I don’t think he has the ability to take a questionable team and elevate them dudes to a certain level,” Teague said.

Naturally, Teague’s comments incited a riot of contrasting opinions. Kevin Durant fans were quick to point out his championship run with OKC ack in the days along with his 30, 571 career points, which ranks him 8th on the all-time NBA scoring list.

“so he didn’t elevate the thunder his first 9 years ???,” one fan responded under a post of Teague’s podcast.

To which another sports fan scoffed at, saying, “Lmao… OKC was stacked…nothing to elevate 😂 and the fact that it was so stacked and they couldn’t win just proves that KD, Westbrook, and Harden are all not great leaders. They are amazing individuals players, but not leaders.”

Is Kevin Durant’s Two NBA Titles With Splash Brothers Hurting His Legacy?

Those in agreement with Teague tried to discount the value of Durant’s championship, to keep in line with Teague’s assertion that KD never won as a lead man. He joined Golden State where the ‘Big Three’ of Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, had already won a championship prior to Durant’s arrival.

“he joined a 73-9 team buddy wake up,” said another fan.

“Kevin Durant has zero rings that count. Real ball players know this,” said one fan.

In retaliation, another quipped, “So that means Steph Curry only has 2 rings then right r*tard?

Other fans threw their shade at Teague for another take that they perceived as beign divisive and overly critical of players that were far batter than him and he never got the best of on the court.

“Bench players talking like starters,” one netizen said, referencing the five seasons that Teague came off the bench during his 12-year NBA career.

“Jeff Teague was a starter for most of his career btw… like literally 80%” said another in defense of Teague’s NBA resume. Another fan pointed out that the number is actually 73 percent, but the point was noted.

The Knock On Kevin Durant’s Legacy

Kevin Durant’s legacy will forever be subject to scrutiny because other than his back-to back title run with a Golden State team with three future Hall of Famers and a Hall of Fame coach, he failed to lead his team to a title during stops in Brooklyn and Phoenix. Now he’s in Houston trying to add his talents to a team that is ready to go for the gold.

Charles Barkley Said Kevin Durant Has Never Been A Bus Driver

The Mouth of the South, Charles Barkley, came for KD strongly in June of 2022 during a guest appearance on “Get Up,” saying he and his peers do not give KD the ultimate respect yet.

“Before KD gets that great respect from all the old heads, he’s going to have to win a championship as the guy, as the bus driver,” Barkley said. “Listen, when he joined, that team had already won a championship, so no disrespect; that’s just a fact.”

All this shit is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them. It’s just timing Chucky, don’t hate the playa https://t.co/43BWSuijjV — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 20, 2022

Barkley went on to explain, “But until he is the guy on a championship team, we’re not going to ever going to give him the respect that he probably deserves. The game hasn’t changed, Kobe said it, LeBron said it so we’re going to hold him to the same high standard.” KD Strikes Back At Charles Barkley

Durant replied, insinuating that Barkley is jealous of the money he makes.

“All this sh*t is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin’ old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them. It’s just timing Chucky, don’t hate the playa.”

KD also responded to a random Twitter user who tweeted his legacy had died. The response took shots at his signing with the Warriors while bringing up a San Francisco local who finally got his dream parade on Monday.

I been dead since July 4th 2016, but congrats to the dubs and my boy Steezy, a Fillmore legend, man been waitin his whole life for a parade on market st. https://t.co/LXtyvu7BwB — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 17, 2022

“I been dead since July 4, 2016, but congrats to the dubs and my boy Steezy, a Fillmore legend, man been waitin his whole life for a parade on market st.”

Will Kevin Durant’s Legacy Survive His Move To Golden State?

On the Fourth of July in 2016, the defending WCF champion Warriors signed seven-time All-Star Kevin Durant after eliminating his previous OKC team in the Conference Finals. Durant won’t ever admit that this kind of talk bothers him as deeply as being excluded from the GOAT argument, which is something he’s expressed his displeasure with, in past conversations.

Some of the backlash, he’s brough upon himself.

There are plenty of people who think Durant cherry-picked his way to a championship, but even Michael Jordan will tell you it doesn’t matter how you get there, just get there.