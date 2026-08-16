‘It’s Being Literally Thrown At Them’: Singer Keri Hilson Once Dated NBA Star Serge Ibaka and Warns Women About ‘The Underworld’ Excess Of Rich Athletes

Keri Hilson is a famous singer who has experience dating pro athletes and she recently offered a word of advice to other women entertaining the same relationship goals. Hilson’s main message was “never abandon yourself.” On Aug. 11, the “Knock You Down” songstress was interviewed by The Shade Room’s Thembi Mawema for an open conversation about her career and life experiences. With Coco Jones recently marrying NBA star Donovan Mitchell, Megan Thee Stallion having a brief swing with Klay Thompson and rapper Glorilla dating NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram, Hilson reflected on her past relationship with former NBA star Serge Ibaka, whom she dated from 2012 to 2016. Hilson Says Athletes Live In The “Underworld” She wished the women well but also offered a warning about the many challenges they will face dealing with a pro athlete and the constant access to sexual exploration with various candidates.

“First of all, I wish them all the best. … The only advice I would give is … what some of these athletes live is what I coined ‘the underworld.’ Which is a lot of access to random, meaningless sex,” the 43-year-old singer told The Shade Room. “And a lot of advances by some of the world’s most beautiful women. And they get that treatment everywhere they go. Every hotel they check in, they get numbers from flight attendants and waitresses — everywhere they go, it’s being literally thrown at them.”

Hilson encouraged women to remain “strong” and protect their “peace” when their relationships become difficult.

She also says that being with a wealthy celebrity man should not become your entire existence. Staying true to yourself is vital.

Keri Hilson Says Stay True To Yourself When Dating Rich Athletes

“But also, never negotiate—never abandon yourself. I don’t care how much you love them. If they are partaking in those activities, and it rubs your spirit wrong, know that you can leave. Know that it’s not the best that you can do…Never believe that. If someone is crossing your boundaries, crossing lines that you have clearly stated, you don’t have to put up with that.” Still, Hilson stressed that she hopes the women currently dating athletes won’t have to experience the same challenges she faced. “I really hope that’s not what’s going on. I really do. But I understand that these certain people have a lot of access, and it’s really difficult for them sometimes to not partake, ever.”

Hilson Explains Why She Broke It Off With Serge Ibaka

Hilson has never specifically addressed why she and Ibaka split. She previously exposed some of the challenges she experienced during her relationship with the NBA champion. During a 2025 appearance on Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday” podcast, she said she noticed red flags almost one year into dating the Toronto Raptors alum. She says she waited too long to read the writing on the wall and regrets that she didn’t “leave quicker.” The couple also had a seven-year age gap, which Hilson said was also a challenge to navigate and relate.

Keri Hilson Says Control Your Thirst Ladies

Hilson also blames thirsty women in these scenarios, willing to wreck marriages — do anything — to gain access to these athletes.

“They find their value, in a twisted way, in what that man is willing to risk for them. And it’s sick,” she told Mawema. “It’s a sickness. But they don’t even really want the man. They just want to know that they can compare to you. So you see that a lot. It’s a game they play, and it’s really about them not knowing their worth and them trying to find that through what that man is willing to risk for them.” Hilson added, “You’re married, you’re wearing your ring. They do not care. These women do exist, and they go after those athletes, especially the popular ones and even the non-popular ones get a lot thrown at them. It’s a tough world to be in, and I did not enjoy it. I’ll just say that.”

Even with all of this first-hand knowledge, the lure of the money and fame is too attractive for women to let pass. Hilson learned a valuable lesson and cautions women who get too deeply involved in that world.