‘This Is Why Black Men Don’t Date Black Women Anymore’: Donovan Mitchell’s Fiancée Coco Jones Says Relationships Aren’t 50-50 Because Men Just ‘Work and Relax’

Singer and actress Coco Jones can often be seen sitting court side supporting her fiancée, Donovan Mitchell the dynamic star guard of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones and Mitchell announced their engagement last summer after two years of dating.

RELATED: ‘That’s Why He Couldn’t Cover My Spread’ | Fans React Oddly To Engagement Announcement Of Cavs Star Donovan Mitchell And Singer Coco Jones

As the couple prepares to take that walk down the aisle, Jones is opening up on how she sees relationships. During a recent appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast the “ICU” songstress, who also stars on the remake of “Bel-Air,” didn’t hold back on how hard women have it compared to men.

Coco Jones says relationships shouldn’t be 50 50, arguing women have it harder mentally, hormonally, and in everyday life while still being expected to cook, clean, and be sexy as men just work and relax 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/O5ckKGS0bm — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) March 26, 2026

Jones Gets Pretty Vocal

When asked by podcast host and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe about relationships, Jones had this to say:

“Relationships shouldn’t be 50 50, women have it harder mentally, hormonally, and in everyday life while still being expected to cook, clean, and be sexy as men just work and relax.”

Jones’ comments drew varying opinions from fans all over social media, and seemed tired of the ever changing way women view how a relationship should go.

Donovan Mitchell opens up on his Partner Coco Jones: “You guys heard me rant about her nonstop. I’m such at peace and love with her around. That’s first and foremost, basketball is second. That’s somebody I’m forever grateful for. My goal is to be with her for the rest of my… pic.twitter.com/rstFEhmtQT — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) March 9, 2026

Fans Chime In

“This is why black men don’t date black women anymore tbh,” a fan said. “This argument always sounds fair until you realize it’s one-sided. Men are expected to provide, protect, stay emotionally stable, absorb pressure, and still show up every day without complaints. That’s not ‘just work and relax.’ If we’re going to talk about imbalance, let’s be honest about both sides, not just one,” another fan said. “I’m so tired of this conversation,” a fan quipped. “Imagine thinking a relationship shouldnt be 50/50 because of hormones and society. All 50/50 means is both people helping each other where the burden isnt on individual that’s it,” another fan mentioned. “Spida gone head and take that Engagement Ring back my n-gga, save yourself the heartbreak,” another fan spewed. “That’s just dumb, another excuse , if that’s the case why do more men commit suicide than women, if women have it harder mentally,” a fan said. “This a bullsh-t perspective… good luck Donovan, but respectfully f-ck her and her dumb ass logic,” another fan replied. RELATED: “Seems Like Shooters Are Really Her Type” | Fans Shocked As Mavericks Star Klay Thompson Confirms Relationship With Femcee Megan Thee Stallion

Mitchell Focused On NBA Playoffs

As his fiancée gives interviews that stir the pot, Mitchell, who’s also known as “Spida,” is intensely focused on the upcoming playoffs. The dynamic hooper is emphasizing building winning habits over the regular season.

As an elite scorer with a history of high-level postseason performance, he is aiming to improve upon last year’s early exit.

Behind the play of Mitchell the Cavaliers currently sit at 45-28, good enough for the No.4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Career Year For Spida

Donovan Mitchell’s 2025-26 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers is arguably his career-best, featuring career-high averages in points (29.8 per game) and shooting efficiency (49.7%) through March 2026. He has cemented himself as an elite scorer and playmaker, setting new personal bests in efficiency during his fourth season in Cleveland.