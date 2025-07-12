‘That’s Why He Couldn’t Cover My Spread’ | Fans React Oddly To Engagement Announcement Of Cavs Star Donovan Mitchell And Singer Coco Jones

This past season Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell led the franchise to its second-best record (64-18) in franchise history. Only the 2008-2009 Cavs led by LeBron James had a better record (66-16). But despite the regular season success which helped them secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, Mitchell and the Cavs were bounced out of the second round of the playoffs by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers in five games.

While, the season didn’t end as Mitchell and his teammates could’ve hoped, off the court the dynamic scoring guard who’s affectionately known as “Spida” is winning. On Friday reports rang out that he and girlfriend Coco Jones of hit song “ICU” fame and TV show “Bel Air” are officially engaged. And it didn’t take fans long to congratulate or take shots at Mitchell about his engagement as it pertains to his play.

Donovan Mitchell reveals he is engaged to Coco Jones ❤️



(via @spidadmitchell, 📸: mynameiscourtney/IG) pic.twitter.com/MIh2BPqFdb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 11, 2025

Fans Have A Lot To Say About DoCo

“Finally a basketball player marries a girl with a career, and her own money,” one fan said.

“That boy caught him one fr,” another fan mentioned.

While some fans came with those congratulatory remarks, others couldn’t resist taking subtle jabs or ask about betting spreads.

“That’s why he couldn’t cover my spread. He was distracted,” another person spewed.

“So you had to announce this to the world why? SMdh it won’t last,” a Negative Nancy replied.

“Until I see her flash a Ring and Say Hey this who I’m with I’m engaged social media can go to hell with announcements 🙄🙄😂😂” another person said.

Unfortunately in this world of social media this is what you get, some will show maturity and class in their remarks, but more will throw shade and try to find something negative to say. Either way Spida did well for himself by courting someone as beautiful, classy and talented as Jones.

Credit to Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara on the assist for playing matchmaker.

NBA star Donovan Mitchell and Grammy-winning singer Coco Jones just took to Instagram to share their engagement and the love is real. 💍🖤 https://t.co/pLFVazS6dR pic.twitter.com/qFSmCAXfAq — EBONY (@EBONY) July 11, 2025

Pressure Will Be On Mitchell And Cavs Next Season

Despite all of Mitchell’s individual success including six consecutive All-Star selections (2020-25), two All-NBA selections, including first team this past season, the former Louisville Cardinals star has yet to lead any team past the conference semifinals. In fact, his teams with him as the franchise player are 0-4 in that round.

The Cavs will be the favorites to win the Eastern Conference in 2025-26, and with players like the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton both out for the season while recovering from torn Achilles injuries, the pressure amps up even more. That leaves the Cavs and Knicks as the two teams most equipped to take advantage of that.

Mitchell Has Always Been A Bucket

Last season Mitchell averaged 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists on splits of 44/37/82. In his career the eight-year vet has put up very similar numbers to those last season of 24/4/5 on shooting splits of 45/37/84. While, those numbers are great, Mitchell needs to prove he can elevate a team in other ways besides scoring.