“Seems Like Shooters Are Really Her Type” | Fans Shocked As Mavericks Star Klay Thompson Confirms Relationship With Femcee Megan Thee Stallion

Earlier this week female emcee Megan Thee Stallion posted a picture of herself in a bikini, and, yes, she is easy on the eyes. But what caught many folks attention was who was lingering in the background of the picture. It was none other than four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson, and it appeared the two were on vacation.

In the aftermath of the photo, speculation began about the two possibly being an item. Fast-forward to Saturday and Thompson posted a picture of himself and someone whose face wasn’t shown but whose hair and nails strongly resemble those of the “Savage” rapper. Call it whatever you want, but the former Splash Brother during his incredible run in Golden State is dating the Houston-born rapper whose hit song “Big Ole Freak” spearheaded her claim to fame.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion 👀 pic.twitter.com/gMQRYmKAxR — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 12, 2025

Fans Run With The News

On Friday, Cavs star Donovan Mitchell got engaged to singer girlfriend Coco Jones, and while some congratulated them, most fans decided to make a joke about it. If Spida and Coco couldn’t withstand the onslaught, you knew Klay and Meg would catch plenty of strays considering her shaky past and shooting incident with rapper Tory Lanez, who’s now imprisoned because of the events that fateful night in July 2020.



“Seems like shooters are really her type,” one user commented.

“We about to find out that Russ and Ciara hooked them up too,” another person commented.

That’s in reference to the aforementioned Mitchell and Jones, who apparently were set up by NFL star Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara.

“Well, we know he isn’t bumping Tory,” quipped another fan.

“Second time she’s dated a shooter,” another fan spewed.

Klay was chilling with Tory Lanez right before his trial 🤣



Is she going to cancel Klay like she tried to do Drake and DaBaby? pic.twitter.com/XDRNcC4SyH — js (@worywanez) July 12, 2025

Did Klay’s Dad Know?

It seems like we’re not the only ones just finding out about Thompson and the “Hot Girl Summer” songstress. His dad, former NBA player Mychal Thompson, seemed surprised when asked about it during a recent appearance on “Mason & Ireland” after John Ireland mentioned the possibility of a romance between the two, telling him, “You might be able to meet Megan Thee Stallion.”

“Who’s that?” asked Mychal. After Ireland repeated her name, Mychal claimed, “I’ve never heard of her. She seems nice.”

Klay Entering Year 2 In Dallas

After spending the first 13 seasons of his illustrious NBA career with Golden State, the former Washington State sharpshooter joined the Dallas Mavericks prior to last season. Thompson helped the Warriors win four NBA titles, and he and former teammate and great friend Stephen Curry formed the greatest shooting duo in NBA history, the Splash Brothers.

In fact he and Curry rank first (4,058) and Thompson fifth (2,697) all-time in three-point makes.

Thompson holds the NBA record for most threes in a game with 14, done in 2018.