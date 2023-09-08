Kadarius Toney Is Bullied Off X After Three Dropped Passes And Costing The Chiefs The Game

Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney had three costly drops in Thursday night’s loss to the Detroit Lions, one of which resulted in a pick-six. Apparently the hate and trash talk that came as a result was too much to handle and he deleted his X social media account.

A Case Of The Drops

Toney was targeted five times in the game, but only caught one pass. The first drop came in the first quarter on a third-and-6 with 11:06 left in the quarter.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Toney cutting across the middle near midfield for a pass, but the ball bounced off the receiver’s hands and right into the waiting arms of Lions rookie Brian Branch. Branch ran it back for a touchdown to tie the game at 14.

Toney’s second drop came in the third quarter when Mahomes looked for the wideout across the middle again, but he couldn’t handle the throw. This was another third down that would’ve given the Chiefs a new set of downs had he been able to secure the ball.

The final drop may have been the most costly. With 2:25 left in the game and the Chiefs down by one and looking to get into field-goal range, a deep pass from Mahomes hit a wide-open Toney in the hands, but he dropped it again. Had he secured the catch, it would’ve been first down and plenty of time to make the game-winning score.

Trash Talk With Giants Fans

Toney was traded to the Chiefs last season from the New York Giants following an injury-plagued season and a half in New York where he failed to score a touchdown.

He was often the target of criticism from Giants fans for his poor play. When he was traded, he engaged in trash talk online with Giants fans, particularly after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

Maybe this was a preemptive move from Toney. Knowing he would get clowned for his putrid performance, he chose to cut bait.

Toney is entitled to do whatever he wants. It does seem a little lame, running away from people on social.

Though social media can be a toxic and vile environment, maybe he didn’t want to be subjected to the worst of it. Can’t blame him there. Some fans take things way too seriously, and go past points they shouldn’t.